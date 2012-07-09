* Cool temps, low wind supply boost prompt

* Two big German reactors offline this week

* Curve prices down with carbon, coal

FRANKFURT, July 9 European spot electricity prices rose on Monday as lower wind power output was expected in Germany and a nuclear plant was due to stay out longer than planned.

Germany's OTC day-ahead base price for Tuesday delivery was up 3.70 euros at 46.70 euros ($57.47) a megawatt hour.

The similar French contract rose 2.60 euros to 46.90 euros in a market still characterised by tight nuclear availability.

Point Carbon data showed that German wind power was set to halve to 5 gigawatts (GW) on Tuesday from Monday, while both German and French consumption would rise through to Wednesday.

Weather reports confirmed that a largely energy-neutral, varying pattern would stay in place. Temperatures will be below seasonal averages but with plenty of sunshine, interspersed with rainfall.

Germany's Philippsburg 2 nuclear plant is now expected back online on July 13 rather than July 11, according to operator EnBW.

E.ON's Isar 2 reactor was closed at the weekend for a 2 1/2-week maintenance period, as planned.

Forward power was down in both markets against the background of price falls in coal and carbon, overriding firmer oil and gas prices, which took their lead from the Norwegian strike, now in its third week.

The Cal' 13 benchmark in Germany for baseload power next year eased by 25 cents to 48.55 euros ($60)

France's equivalent year-ahead contract was down 20 cents at 50.05 euros.

"Prices are stagnant in all fuel markets. Big changes are not to be expected in the near future," said consultancy NUS in a monthly newsletter.

"Only news of gas plant closures and the oil embargo against Iran (from July 1) ... could offer speculative interest," it added.

E.ON has said it may shut down three unprofitable gas-fired plants in the south of the country later this year.

In economic news, the two-sided European dilemma continued.

German exports and imports rebounded in May and revived hopes the biggest economy in the euro zone can shrug off the debt crisis. Euro zone sentiment dropped for the fourth consecutive month overall to hit a three-year low.

Switzerland declared its nuclear plants earthquake proof in a study undertaken after last year's Fukushima disaster in Japan. ($1 = 0.8126 euros) ($1 = 0.8126 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by XXX)