* Higher wind supply prospects chop nearby prices

* Demand flat

* Power forwards down with related fuels, bar oil

FRANKFURT, July 11 European prompt electricity prices fell for a second day on Wednesday as more wind power was anticipated for Germany after days of a lull and solar forecasts were also high.

Germany's OTC day-ahead base price for Thursday delivery was 4.95 euros down day-on-day at 41.30 euros ($51)a megawatt hour.

The same French contract was 3.10 euros down as reactor supply remained tight but imports from Germany filled part of the gap.

Weather data showed likely German wind power supply at 5 GW on Thursday but less for the remainder of the week. Solar output during midday peaks will likely be around 10 to 15 GW up to Monday.

Temperatures in Germany will ease further below seasonal averages, to 14 to 20 degrees Celsius at the weekend compared with 22 to 24 degrees on Wednesday, said met office DWD. The low-pressure front scenario is largely energy-neutral.

Swiss reactor Goesgen of 970 MW capacity has been operating at half load since Monday, the operator said. It has not put a likely date on the full return of the plant.

Along the power curve, prices eased slightly with carbon, coal and gas, although crude oil firmed.

Oil was the odd one out as the dollar weakened but attention focused on U.S. inventory data and Federal Reserve bank minutes due later in the day.

German Cal' 13 baseload stood 5 cents lower at 48.20 euros. France's equivalent year-ahead contract was also 5 cents down at 49.80 euros.

German prosecutors have opened preliminary proceedings into alleged links between Morgan Stanley's top dealmaker in Germany and the former premier of the state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, relating to the state's purchase of shares in utility EnBW in 2010. ($1 = 0.8160 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Keiron Henderson)