* Wind, solar, hydro supply cuts spot prices
* Demand restrained
* Curve prices off with fuels
FRANKFURT, July 18 European prompt power prices
dropped sharply on ample wind and solar power projections for
Germany and as below-average temperatures for the time of year
curbed demand.
Thursday delivery baseload power in Germany fell by 7.30
euros a megawatt hour day-on-day to 38.20 euros.
French power eased by 1 euro to 42 euros as nuclear supply
remained tight.
"European supply overall is good if you also consider the
wet Nordic region and Swiss hydroelectric supply, which means
more power is available to France from elsewhere," one trader
said.
German operator EnBW brought forward the restart of its
Philippsburg 2 reactor by one day to Thursday, adding 1.5 GW to
supply.
German wind power output was expected to peak at 15 GW on
Thursday but to fall off to under 5 GW up to July 24. Solar
levels will rise continually every day until then when 20 GW
will be utilised during daytime peaks, according to weather
data.
On the demand side, temperatures in Germany will be around
17 to 25 degrees for the rest of the week in the daytime, not
triggering air conditioning demand.
France sees a wide range of between 18 and 33 degrees, where
the Mediterraenan coast records over 30, but the north is cold.
Forwards power prices fell early along with all other fuels,
but rebounded later and were last in their usual range around
the 48 euros levels for German Cal '13 baseload.
Oil retreated slightly, snapping five days of gains as U.S.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke offered few signs of
further monetary stimulus and a gloomy view of the economy of
the world's top oil consumer.
In European energy industry data, Germany was shown as
maintaining its top position as the bloc's leading provider of
offshore wind power turbines.
On the subject of the energy U-turn towards renewables, the
environment and economy ministers have been expressing some
doubt in recent days about the ambitious green energy targets as
they are becoming too expensive.
New environment minister Peter Altmaier said the country may
need to adjust its efficiency goals, adding that power must stay
affordable.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Alison Birrane)