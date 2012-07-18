* Wind, solar, hydro supply cuts spot prices

* Demand restrained

* Curve prices off with fuels

FRANKFURT, July 18 European prompt power prices dropped sharply on ample wind and solar power projections for Germany and as below-average temperatures for the time of year curbed demand.

Thursday delivery baseload power in Germany fell by 7.30 euros a megawatt hour day-on-day to 38.20 euros.

French power eased by 1 euro to 42 euros as nuclear supply remained tight.

"European supply overall is good if you also consider the wet Nordic region and Swiss hydroelectric supply, which means more power is available to France from elsewhere," one trader said.

German operator EnBW brought forward the restart of its Philippsburg 2 reactor by one day to Thursday, adding 1.5 GW to supply.

German wind power output was expected to peak at 15 GW on Thursday but to fall off to under 5 GW up to July 24. Solar levels will rise continually every day until then when 20 GW will be utilised during daytime peaks, according to weather data.

On the demand side, temperatures in Germany will be around 17 to 25 degrees for the rest of the week in the daytime, not triggering air conditioning demand.

France sees a wide range of between 18 and 33 degrees, where the Mediterraenan coast records over 30, but the north is cold.

Forwards power prices fell early along with all other fuels, but rebounded later and were last in their usual range around the 48 euros levels for German Cal '13 baseload.

Oil retreated slightly, snapping five days of gains as U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke offered few signs of further monetary stimulus and a gloomy view of the economy of the world's top oil consumer.

In European energy industry data, Germany was shown as maintaining its top position as the bloc's leading provider of offshore wind power turbines.

On the subject of the energy U-turn towards renewables, the environment and economy ministers have been expressing some doubt in recent days about the ambitious green energy targets as they are becoming too expensive.

New environment minister Peter Altmaier said the country may need to adjust its efficiency goals, adding that power must stay affordable. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Alison Birrane)