* German wind, solar output to decline

* French temperatures rise, nuclear supply tight

PARIS, July 19 European prompt prices rose on Thursday, boosted by forecasts for higher temperatures in France, tight French nuclear power supply and lower renewable power output in Germany.

Friday delivery baseload power in Germany rose 2.28 euros a megawatt hour day-on-day to 40.5 euros, recouping about a third of the previous day's losses.

"After today's strong German wind power production, an output closer to normal is expected tomorrow, with 5 GW lower output on average," Thomson Reuters Point Carbon analysts wrote.

"Wind power is falling over the (Western Continental Europe) area, increasing the need for fossil fuel power," they said.

Solar electricity production was also expected to decrease, with about 2 GW less output at peak hours, they added.

French power was 3.47 euros higher at 45.47 euros as nuclear supply capacity remained low while temperatures continue to rise, especially on the Mediterranean coast.

French consumption is expected to peak at 58,800 MW on Friday, broadly the same as the day before but 4,000 MW higher than on Wednesday.

Oil rose above $107 a barrel on Thursday to hit a seven-week high as Middle East tension brought supply concerns into focus and as more optimistic investor sentiment about the global economy bolstered the demand outlook.

A 1,000-megawatt reduction in transfer capacity on the France-UK power interconnector to replace valves will end on July 24, Britain's National Grid said on Thursday.

Physical prompt coal prices held steady on Thursday, supported by the rise in oil but few trades were reported. (Reporting by Michel Rose, editing by William Hardy)