* Low wind power levels in Germany seen on Monday
* Demand seen falling by 1.4 gigs in France next week
PARIS, July 20 Lower demand for electricity in
France expected next week pulled spot prices lower while low
wind power production in Germany lifted prompt prices, traders
said on Friday.
French power was 1.72 euros lower at 43.75 euros per MWH in
the wholesale power markets as consumption was expected to fall
by 1.4 GW on Monday compared to Friday, as companies and
industries start the summer lull.
Germany spot electricity in Germany rose 1 euro a megawatt
hour day-on-day to 41.5 euros.
"Monday will see very low wind power levels in Germany
according to the latest forecasts," Thomson Reuters Point Carbon
analysts.
Along the curve, prices ignored a fall in oil prices.
Germany's benchmark 2013 contract unchanged at 48.15 euros and
France's equivalent flat at 49.75 euros.
Oil prices fell on Friday, after seven straight higher
settlements, as the euro-zone's debt crisis brought economic
concerns back in focus, pressuring the euro and strengthening
the dollar.
(Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Muriel Boselli)