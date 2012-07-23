* Forwards prices follow weaker fuels
* Spot prices firmer but fail to set a curve trend
* Warmer weather means more solar but less wind
FRANKFURT, July 23 Europe's German power curve
benchmark touched a four-week low in early trading on Monday
amid weaker fuels prices and on weakened prospects for a summer
heatwave.
Traders said that lower carbon, coal and oil prices were
weighing on sentiment.
"The absence of many operators in the holiday season also
does little to help create any bullish factors," one said.
Germany's benchmark 2013 contract hit 47.80 euros a megawatt
hour BY1DE-1YY, down 35 cents from Friday and the lowest since
June 21 when it hit 47.75 euros.
The equivalent French contract was unchanged from Friday's
close at 49.75 euros.
Brent crude slipped to $104 as fears about the global
economy returned to the forefront due to worries that Spain may
not be able to avoid a costly sovereign bailout. Assets such as
equities and the euro also fell.
Coal for 2013 cif Europe was down $2 from Friday index
indications at $96.60/tonne and carbon for Dec 13
down 4.7 percent at 7.29 euros/tonne.
Spot power gained 2.50 euros for day ahead baseload delivery
in Germany to 44 euros BD1DE-D and 2.25 euros in France to 46
euros, compared with levels paid on Friday for Monday power.
Traders cited lower wind power levels and uncertainty over
French nuclear availability this week, adding German solar
output was expected to rise as a high pressure front has
arrived.
Midday peaktime levels of solar capacity were anticipated
between 15 and 20 GW for the coming four days while wind levels
should stay well below 5 GW throughout the week, traders said.
EnBW's Philippsburg 2 reactor returned to the grid after
maintenance last Friday as scheduled.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Jason Neely)