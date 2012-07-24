* Spot prices climb again on tighter supply

* Warmer weather lifts air conditioning demand

* Curve broadly unchanged at new Monday lows

FRANKFURT, July 24 European prompt power prices rose for a second day on Tuesday, due to low wind power production and tight French nuclear power availability.

Power for Wednesday gained 4 euros in Germany to 47.75 euros ($58) and 2.35 euros in France to 48.85 euros, compared with day-ahead levels paid the previous day.

France was seeking higher imports from Germany where solar levels were pointing lower for nearby dates, traders said.

Midday peak-time solar capacity levels were expected to fall to 10 GW from 20 GW over the next six days, while wind levels will remain between zero and 2.5 GW, according to weather data.

Temperatures for Germany are expected to rise, with forecasts of 25 to 33 degrees Celsius on Friday, 3 degrees above Tuesday, said met office DWD.

Temperatures in France are in the high 20s or early 30s degrees and could spike at 36 degrees on Thursday, boosting power demand from air conditioning systems.

Germany's power curve benchmark lingered near the new four-week low hit on Monday. Forwards traders said this reflected price falls in coal and oil while gas and carbon rebounded.

German Cal '13 was unchanged from Monday at 47.75 a megawatt hour. The equivalent French contract was also stable at 49.70 euros.

Oil slid below $103 after further evidence of damage to Europe's economy countered signs of improvement in China's financial outlook.

A correlation analysis showed the increasing link between German solar weather and spot prices as meteorology is becoming ever more vital to power trading.

Elsewhere, German industrial power consumers said they expected prices to stay where they are for the rest of 2012 in a survey carried out by the ZEW institute. ($1 = 0.8253 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Alison Birrane)