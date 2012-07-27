* Holiday season hits power demand

* Rising wind power offset lower solar output

PARIS, July 27 European prompt electricity prices fell on Friday, pressured by lower power demand as consumers flock to their holiday destinations and more wind power supply was expected in the region.

The German day-ahead baseload contract fell by 6.7 euros to 40.8 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) in the over the counter market. The French equivalent contract dropped by 7.75 euros to 40.75 euros.

"Monday is looking bearish compared to today. The structural holiday effect in our consumption model is weighing on consumption significantly," Thomson Reuters Point Carbon analysts wrote on Friday.

In Germany, wind power is expected to rise by 3.6 GW to about 4.2 GW on Monday, more than compensating a 1.3-GW drop in solar electricity output to about 5 GW.

The unplanned outage of the 1,300-MW Belleville 1 reactor on Friday brought some support to the Monday contract, without offsetting the large drop in demand.

Along the curve, 2013 baseload contracts were unchanged to slightly up, supported by rising oil and coal prices.

Oil prices rose a fourth day on Friday as hopes grew for more stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve after data showed U.S. economic growth slowed in the second quarter as expected.

The rise followed Thursday's stock market and oil move higher after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the ECB was ready to do whatever it takes within its mandate to preserve the euro.

The 2013 delivery contract for baseload in Germany rose by 25 cents to 48.2 euros per MWh while the French contract was unchanged at 49.70 euros. (Reporting by Michel Rose; editing by Keiron Henderson)