* Low wind power supply up to Aug. 1 lifts prompt
* Rising temperatures boost air conditioning demand
* Curve prices fall with lower fuels
FRANKFURT, July 30 European prompt electricity
prices rose on Monday, driven by less wind power supply and more
demand, as German temperatures for Tuesday and Wednesday were
expected to hit summery highs again.
The German day-ahead baseload contract was 3.50
euros up at 44.30 euros ($55) a megawatt hour (MWh) in the over
the counter market. The French equivalent contract gained 3.75
euros over Friday levels to 44.50 euros.
"Air conditioning consumption is rising and solar and wind
contributions are more modest than of late," one German trader
said.
Temperatures in Germany will rise by 7 degrees from a cloudy
start to the week by Thursday and the range in France is also
expected to remain warm.
But in France, the weather and lack of some nuclear capacity
are less relevant than is the wind down of industrial demand in
the summer holiday period, traders said.
In Germany, wind power is expected to fall from weekend
levels of 5 GW to half that on Tuesday and near zero on
Wednesday. Solar midday peaks will be less than 15 GW compared
with 20 GW on the hot days in the previous week.
Nuclear outages more or less cancelled each other out. While
French anticipations for availability over the next few days are
lower, E.ON has brought back the big Isar 2 reactor in southern
Germany, as planned.
Along the power forwards curve, 2013 baseload power in
Germany was 25 cents down at 47.95 euros. The French
equivalent position was broadly steady at 49.75 euros.
Oil, coal, gas and carbon all decreased in a bearish
economic environment.
Sentiment in the euro zone fell again in July as the bloc's
economy deepened its slump and factory managers and businesses
became more pessimistic. Talk of a possible Greek exit of the
single currency is likely in the forefront of their minds.
Germany's third biggest utility EnBW said it will not file a
constitutional complaint because of the nuclear exit decision by
the government, unlike its three big sector peers.
But it maintained that the move infringed on its property
rights.
German energy use in the first half of 2012 was virtually
unchanged year-on-year, industry statistics group AGEB said,
adding slightly more demand was offset by more energy efficiency
while the significance of nuclear energy is
dropping.
($1 = 0.8084 euros)
(Reporting by Vera Eckert,; editing by William Hardy)