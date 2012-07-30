* Low wind power supply up to Aug. 1 lifts prompt

* Rising temperatures boost air conditioning demand

* Curve prices fall with lower fuels

FRANKFURT, July 30 European prompt electricity prices rose on Monday, driven by less wind power supply and more demand, as German temperatures for Tuesday and Wednesday were expected to hit summery highs again.

The German day-ahead baseload contract was 3.50 euros up at 44.30 euros ($55) a megawatt hour (MWh) in the over the counter market. The French equivalent contract gained 3.75 euros over Friday levels to 44.50 euros.

"Air conditioning consumption is rising and solar and wind contributions are more modest than of late," one German trader said.

Temperatures in Germany will rise by 7 degrees from a cloudy start to the week by Thursday and the range in France is also expected to remain warm.

But in France, the weather and lack of some nuclear capacity are less relevant than is the wind down of industrial demand in the summer holiday period, traders said.

In Germany, wind power is expected to fall from weekend levels of 5 GW to half that on Tuesday and near zero on Wednesday. Solar midday peaks will be less than 15 GW compared with 20 GW on the hot days in the previous week.

Nuclear outages more or less cancelled each other out. While French anticipations for availability over the next few days are lower, E.ON has brought back the big Isar 2 reactor in southern Germany, as planned.

Along the power forwards curve, 2013 baseload power in Germany was 25 cents down at 47.95 euros. The French equivalent position was broadly steady at 49.75 euros.

Oil, coal, gas and carbon all decreased in a bearish economic environment.

Sentiment in the euro zone fell again in July as the bloc's economy deepened its slump and factory managers and businesses became more pessimistic. Talk of a possible Greek exit of the single currency is likely in the forefront of their minds.

Germany's third biggest utility EnBW said it will not file a constitutional complaint because of the nuclear exit decision by the government, unlike its three big sector peers.

But it maintained that the move infringed on its property rights.

German energy use in the first half of 2012 was virtually unchanged year-on-year, industry statistics group AGEB said, adding slightly more demand was offset by more energy efficiency while the significance of nuclear energy is dropping.

($1 = 0.8084 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert,; editing by William Hardy)