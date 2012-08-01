* German solar output down, wind power up

* Consumption dropping in France on summer lull

* Forward prices track higher oil, coal

PARIS, Aug 1 European prompt electricity prices rose on Wednesday, buoyed by rising temperatures in Germany likely to boost air conditioning demand, while consumption continues to fall in France with the holiday season.

"The outlook for tomorrow is bullish. More consumption due to higher temperatures and less solar power during peak will lift (prices)," Thomson Reuters Point Carbon analysts wrote on Wednesday.

The German day-ahead baseload contracts was up by one euro at 44.25 euros ($54.4) a megawatt hour (MWh) while the equivalent French contract rose 1.08 euros at 44.20 euros in the over-the-counter market.

German power consumption is expected to rise to around 61 GW on Thursday, while on the production side, solar power supply will fall to about 2.3 GW.

Germany's costs to support electricity generated from renewable sources in 2011 amounted to 16.4 billion euros ($20.2 billion), up 28 percent from 2010, keeping pace with rising output levels, power transmission industry data showed on Wednesday.

In France, slightly lower temperatures and the summer holiday effect on business demand dampened consumption, which is seen falling to 45.7 GW on Thursday, according to Point Carbon data.

Along the curve, 2013 baseload in Germany was 25 cents up at 48.60 euros. The French equivalent position was 55 cents up at 50.55 euros.

Forward prices tracked a rise in oil futures triggered by expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve policy makers will express readiness to support the weakening economy and after data showed a larger-than-expected drawdown in U.S. crude oil inventories last week. O/R

European carbon hit a five-day high and consolidated Tuesday's five-percent gains in a lacklustre market.

($1 = 0.8132 euros) (Reporting by Michel Rose, editing by William Hardy)