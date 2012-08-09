* French spot still high for August due to nuclear outages

* Colombian coal railway strike supports

PARIS, Aug 9 Spot prices for French power eased on Thursday due to lower end-of-week activity, although they were still higher than usual for August because of significant nuclear outages.

The French baseload contract fell by 60 cents to 45.75 euros ($56.31) per megawatt hour (MWh) in the wholesale market, while the German contract rose by 10 cents to 46.00 euros/MWh.

The French spot contract usually trades at low levels in August because of a reduction in demand during the summer holiday season. This year, however, supply is also lower, with around a third of EDF's nuclear reactors off-line since mid-April.

"Next week is when we see the lowest demand in the year," one trader said. "Under normal circumstance the French contract trades well below Germany's, but this year we have seen the French contract at a premium over Germany's on a regular basis."

Along the curve, prices were mixed. Germany's benchmark 2013 contract fell by 5 cents to 49.05 euros/MWh, while the French contract firmed by 5 cents to 51.00 euros.

In Belgium, an investigation into possible cracks in the core tank of a nuclear power plant will close one of its reactors until the end of August at least, Belgian regulator FANC said, casting doubt over the government's plan to keep it open until 2022. [ID:nL6E8J97C0

Oil rose on Thursday, supported by better-than-forecast data on U.S. employment and trade, worries about supply disruptions in the Gulf of Mexico due to a tropical storm and lower Brent output.

Another factor closely watched by markets was the Colombian railway strike, which was pushing coal prices higher. ($1 = 0.8124 euros) (Reporting by Muriel Boselli; Editing by Jane Baird)