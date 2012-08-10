* French consumption to fall on summer lull * Low nuclear, hydro power output supports prompt PARIS, Aug 10 French spot power contracts rose slightly on Friday to exceed German prices as low nuclear power availability and lower hydro output outweighed expectations for lower demand. The French baseload contract rose by 1 euro to 46.75 euros ($57.57) per megawatt hour (MWh) in the wholesale market, while the German contract was flat at 46.00 euros/MWh. Some of France's lowest demand levels of the year are forecast for next week, even while forecast warmer temperatures could boost air-conditioning use, as much of the country's economic activity is on hold for the summer holidays. On the supply side, however, 20,200 MW or 31.93 percent of its nuclear production capacity is currently offline, according to a Reuters estimate, higher than normal at this time of the year. Hydro reserves were also providing some support, falling to 79 percent after peaking at 81 percent last month. Across the Rhine, expectations for a rise in wind power production and cooling temperatures kept a lid on prompt prices. Prices were firmer along the curve, with Germany's benchmark 2013 contract rising by 45 cents to 49.50 euros/MWh, while the French contract edged up 25 cents to 51.25 euros. Oil was down to around $112 on data showing total Chinese exports were lower than forecast and the country's crude imports fell in July, and on weaker global oil demand forecasts from the International Energy Agency. O/R In corporate news, RWE has decided to cut a further 2,400 jobs by end-2014, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday, as Germany's No.2 utility trims costs to ready itself for a nuclear-free future. Germany's Economy Minister Philipp Roesler plans to put up for discussion the financing problems of grid operator TenneT - a major obstacle in Germany's offshore wind expansion - when he meets with the Dutch government next week, two sources familiar with the matter said. ($1 = 0.8121 euros) (Reporting by Michel Rose, editing by Jane Baird)