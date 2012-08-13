* Year Ahead contract posts highest level in over 3-months * Dragged up by firmer oil, prompt FRANKFURT, Aug 13 Prices firmed on Europe's power curve early on Monday after Brent oil hit a 3-month high, as Israel's comments on Iran's nuclear programme stoked worries about oil supply disruption. Germany's benchmark 2013 contract BY1DE-1Y for baseload delivery next year rose 20 cents from Friday to 49.70 euros a megawatt hour, its highest level since May 4, in over-the-counter trading. French Cal '13 was bid at 51.70 euros on a broker page, up 45 cents from Friday. "It's a mixture of oil and the tight nuclear supply in the prompt market," one trader said. Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that most threats to Israel's security were "dwarfed" by the prospect of Iran obtaining nuclear weaponry, as Israel's neighbour proceeds with its disputed nuclear programme. Carbon and gas prices were also higher while coal prices dipped. The euro nudged higher against the dollar, helped by hopes that the European Central Bank will soon take action to ease the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis. In spot power trading, French prompt baseload rose by 1.25 euros to 48 euros for Tuesday base delivery on low capacity availability, as some reactors are returning late from their annual maintenance. German day ahead baseload also gained 1.25 euros to 47.25 euros. But some of France's lowest demand levels of the year are forecast for this week due to the summer holidays, somewhat mitigating the bullish price effect from the supply tightness. German renewable power supply will be mixed, with wind below 5 GW up to Thursday and flat at the weekend, but solar output seen at very healthy levels. In earnings news, E.ON AG, Germany's largest utility, said net profit more than tripled in the first half of 2012, benefiting from a gas price settlement with Russia's Gazprom as well as the absence of charges related to Germany's nuclear exit. In coal plant outages, EnBW reported the Heilbronn 7 hard coal block of 778 MW is out until Aug. 15 while E.ON's Kiel plant of 323 MW will be out until Aug. 14. (Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Keiron Henderson)