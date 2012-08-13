* Year Ahead contract extends the early over 3-months high * Dragged up by firmer oil, prompt (Updates prices, adds details, links) FRANKFURT, Aug 13 Prices firmed further on Europe's power curve in Monday afternoon trading after Brent oil hit a three-month high, as Israel's comments on Iran's nuclear programme stoked worries about oil supply disruption. Germany's benchmark 2013 contract for baseload delivery next year rose 50 from Friday to 50.00 euros ($62) a megawatt hour, its highest level since May 3, in over-the-counter trading. French Cal '13 was at 51.95 euros, up 70 cents from Friday. "It's a mixture of oil and the tight nuclear supply in the prompt market," one trader said. Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that most threats to Israel's security were "dwarfed" by the prospect of Iran obtaining nuclear weaponry, as Israel's neighbour proceeds with its disputed nuclear programme. Carbon and gas prices were also higher, the latter due to undersupply on the system out of Norway and lower LNG imports, while coal prices rebounded after an earlier dip. The euro rose against the dollar, helped by hopes the European Central Bank will soon take action to ease the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis. In spot power trading, French prompt baseload rose by 1.50 euros to 48.25 euros for Tuesday base delivery on low capacity availability, as some reactors are returning late from their annual maintenance. Traders also cited missing capacity in the western European system due to the closure of the Belgian reactor Doel 3, where the regulator last week ordered an investigation until end-August into possible cracks in the core tank. German day-ahead baseload gained 1.90 euros to 47.90 euros. But some of France's lowest demand levels of the year are forecast for this week due to the summer holidays, somewhat mitigating the bullish price effect from the supply tightness. German renewable power supply will be mixed, with wind below 5 GW up to Thursday and flat at the weekend, but solar output seen at very healthy levels. This is due to warmer weather settling in longer term, a fact that drove next week's prices sharply higher. In earnings news, E.ON AG, Germany's largest utility, said net profit more than tripled in the first half of 2012, benefiting from a gas price settlement with Russia's Gazprom as well as the absence of charges related to Germany's nuclear exit. E.ON showed in slides its has hedged 90 percent of 2012 and 2013 Central European power generation at 55 euros/MWh and 70 percent of 2014 output at 54 euros. Traded volume in carbon dioxide (CO2) permits at E.ON plummeted 30 percent in the first half of 2012, outpacing a 5 percent fall in EU power generation. In coal plant outages, EnBW reported the Heilbronn 7 hard coal block of 778 MW is out until Aug. 15 while E.ON's Kiel plant of 323 MW will be out until Aug. 14. Elsewhere, German insurance players Munich Re and Allianz declined comment after a newspaper reported they were interested in buying the German business of Dutch grid operator TenneT which faces financing problems due to the massive outlays required for offshore wind park links. ($1 = 0.8121 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Alison Birrane)