* Year Ahead contract extends the early over 3-months high
* Dragged up by firmer oil, prompt
FRANKFURT, Aug 13 Prices firmed further on
Europe's power curve in Monday afternoon trading after Brent oil
hit a three-month high, as Israel's comments on Iran's nuclear
programme stoked worries about oil supply disruption.
Germany's benchmark 2013 contract for baseload
delivery next year rose 50 from Friday to 50.00 euros ($62) a
megawatt hour, its highest level since May 3, in
over-the-counter trading.
French Cal '13 was at 51.95 euros, up 70 cents from Friday.
"It's a mixture of oil and the tight nuclear supply in the
prompt market," one trader said.
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday
that most threats to Israel's security were "dwarfed" by the
prospect of Iran obtaining nuclear weaponry, as Israel's
neighbour proceeds with its disputed nuclear programme.
Carbon and gas prices were also higher, the latter due to
undersupply on the system out of Norway and lower LNG
imports, while coal prices rebounded after an earlier
dip.
The euro rose against the dollar, helped by hopes the
European Central Bank will soon take action to ease the euro
zone's sovereign debt crisis.
In spot power trading, French prompt baseload rose by 1.50
euros to 48.25 euros for Tuesday base delivery on low capacity
availability, as some reactors are returning late from their
annual maintenance.
Traders also cited missing capacity in the western European
system due to the closure of the Belgian reactor Doel 3, where
the regulator last week ordered an investigation until
end-August into possible cracks in the core tank.
German day-ahead baseload gained 1.90 euros to 47.90
euros.
But some of France's lowest demand levels of the year are
forecast for this week due to the summer holidays, somewhat
mitigating the bullish price effect from the supply tightness.
German renewable power supply will be mixed, with wind below
5 GW up to Thursday and flat at the weekend, but solar output
seen at very healthy levels.
This is due to warmer weather settling in longer term, a
fact that drove next week's prices sharply higher.
In earnings news, E.ON AG, Germany's largest utility, said
net profit more than tripled in the first half of 2012,
benefiting from a gas price settlement with Russia's Gazprom as
well as the absence of charges related to Germany's nuclear
exit.
E.ON showed in slides its has hedged 90 percent of 2012 and
2013 Central European power generation at 55 euros/MWh and 70
percent of 2014 output at 54 euros.
Traded volume in carbon dioxide (CO2) permits at E.ON
plummeted 30 percent in the first half of 2012, outpacing a 5
percent fall in EU power generation.
In coal plant outages, EnBW reported the Heilbronn 7 hard
coal block of 778 MW is out until Aug. 15 while E.ON's Kiel
plant of 323 MW will be out until Aug. 14.
Elsewhere, German insurance players Munich Re and Allianz
declined comment after a newspaper reported they were interested
in buying the German business of Dutch grid operator TenneT
which faces financing problems due to the massive outlays
required for offshore wind park links.
($1 = 0.8121 euros)
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Alison Birrane)