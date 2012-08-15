* Year ahead power down, oil supply fears ease * Week ahead rises on hot weather forecasts * French holiday dampens spot demand FRANKFURT, Aug 15 European power forwards turned lower on Wednesday, after three trading days of gains, due to weaker fuels prices. Traders said the decline was triggered by a weaker oil market, where supply fears over tension in the Middle East waned, and by low prompt demand during a Catholic holiday in France and southern German states. Germany's benchmark 2013 contract for baseload delivery next year was 55 cents down from Tuesday's new three-month high at 49.55 euros ($61)a megawatt hour in over-the-counter trading. Oil dipped below $114 per barrel as supply disruption concerns faded slightly after the U.S. said it did not believe Israel had made a decision to attack Iran. But hopes of central bank intervention to bolster the global economy kept oil prices near three-month highs. Coal fell more than $2 after a Colombia rail strike was declared illegal. Gas and carbon prices also eased. In spot power trading, German Thursday delivery baseload was 7.25 euros up day-on-day from its depressed Wednesday level, which had resulted from large surplus supply in Europe due to France's closure. The next French working day, Thursday, was indicated 50 cents up at 51.40 euros as tight nuclear power supply remains a concern. This has also boosted French prices for next week. Meanwhile, sharply higher temperatures are expected across continental Europe at the weekend, possibly ushering in a longer hot weather phase, which would lift air conditioning demand. The accompanying solar and wind patterns in Germany show possible midday peak exploitation of 25 GW of solar capacity, while wind power will remain under 5 GW up to Aug. 21. RWE,in an official opening ceremony on Wednesday, started two new lignite-to-power blocks at Neurath of 1,050 MW each. The plants, which use domestically mined brown coal as a feedstock, have already been producing commercially for 2 and 8 weeks respectively after a long phase-in. They also are already reporting their output to the EEX bourse. In outage news, EnBW delayed the restart of its Heilbronn 7 hard-coal fired plant of 778 MW by two days to Aug. 17. Its Karlsruhe 7 coal block of 505 MW will still be offline until Aug. 28. ($1 = 0.8116 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Anthony Barker)