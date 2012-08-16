* French forecaster sees heat up to 39 degrees Celsius
* Higher solar power output to help contain price rise
PARIS, Aug 16 European electricity spot prices
rose on Thursday as power traders braced for higher consumption
in France prompted by a heat wave forecast over the weekend,
while an expected rise in solar power output in Germany helped
to contain the increase.
Germany's Friday delivery baseload was 1.5 euros up
day-on-day to 52.25 euros per megawatt hour, the same price as
in France, where prompt rose from the depressed levels seen on
the Aug. 15 bank holiday.
"Consumption in France is increasing on the back of the warm
temperatures and wind power supply is on very low levels,"
Thomson Reuters Point Carbon analysts wrote on Thursday.
"However, solar power production is expected to increase
significantly and consumption in Germany is easing in the
afternoon/evening due to the Friday effect," they said.
French weather forecaster Meteo France warned of a possible
heat wave in southerwestern France from Friday, with
temperatures expected to rise 5 to 7 degrees Celsius day-on-day
to up to 39 degrees, with most of the country above 30 degrees.
The heat wave, which Meteo France said should be less severe
than during the summer of 2003, when 14,800 people died in
France, should last until at least Sunday.
French power demand is expected to rise by 2.4 GW on Friday
to 42.7 GW, as air conditioning consumption increases.
Lower temperatures in Germany and a 1.7 GW increase in the
country's solar power output helped keep a lid on power prices.
Along the forward curve, Germany's benchmark 2013 contract
for baseload delivery next year was down 15 cents to
49.4 euros ($60.67) in over-the-counter trading. The equivalent
French contract was down 35 cents to 51.75 euros. BY1FR-1Y
Oil steadied near three-month highs on Thursday, supported
by worries over possible disruptions to supply from the Middle
East and a steep fall in U.S. oil inventories.
Physical European prompt coal prices were unchanged at
around $93-$94 a tonne for a second day as the market waited to
see when Colombian shipments would resume and whether that would
trigger a bout of selling and a further price fall.
($1 = 0.8142 euros)
(Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Anthony Barker)