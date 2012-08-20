* German spot higher, France's down as end of heat wave in
sight
* Tuesday most critical for German supply, prices next week
already down
* Forwards calm, prices steady
FRANKFURT, Aug 20 European over-the-counter
electricity spot prices climbed in Germany on Monday but eased
in France as the impact of a brief heat wave in the region was
already seen waning.
Germany's Tuesday delivery baseload was up 1.80
euros compared with Monday delivery to 57.80 euros ($71) per
megawatt hour, while the equivalent French contract was
off 25 cents to 57.50 euros.
The Epex spot setting for Tuesday was higher at 61.03 euros.
"On Tuesday there will still be little solar and wind power
but temperatures will fall after that and renewable supplies
increase," one German trader said.
"Water levels are still quite high all round after a wet
spring even if river levels are falling...the heat wave is just
not long enough to cause any problems," he added.
Temperatures in Germany will be 22 to 27 degree Celsius on
Thursday compared with 27 to 32 degrees on Monday as the high
pressure front was moving away to the south east, German met
office DWD said.
It added that there will be plenty of showers. French
temperatures are also forecast to fall a few degrees by
mid-week.
These scenarios will ease air conditioning demand and boost
hydroelectric supplies.
German temperatures were between 33 and 37 degrees at the
exceptionally hot weekend when central and northern French
regions were on alert for heat.
French nuclear power capacity remained tight.
Germany's power generation leaders RWE and E.ON both said
there was no impact on their production from typical heat wave
phenomena like cooling water shortages.
Both operators have a diversified range of power stations
with differing fuel intakes and do not rely on cooling water
solely from rivers but also from ground water in mining areas
and the sea.
In previous heat waves in 2003 and 2006, river levels were
low and environmental laws forbade the release of used cooling
water back into already hot rivers, curbing output.
Main waterways - the Rhine and Danube - reported shallow
levels as a result of low rainfall and hot weather of late,
which hampered shipping.
Along the power forwards curve, Germany's benchmark 2013
contract for baseload delivery next year was unchanged
at 49.50 euros in over-the-counter trading. The equivalent
French contract was also unchanged at 51.50 euros. BY1FR-1Y
Brent crude oil rose to around $114 per barrel, supported by
tight North Sea supplies ahead of the closure of a key UK
oilfield for maintenance.
Gas and carbon prices were also higher.
Germany's government has decided to scrap incentives for
building new coal and gas fired plants as they would have
clashed with EU aid regulations, the economy ministry said at
the weekend. But it said that state bank KfW is offering low
interest loans for infrastructure investments.
($1 = 0.8132 euros)
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Jason Neely)