* Prompt prices respond to falling temperatures * Peaktime prices down sharply * Forwards tick up on firmer fuels FRANKFURT, Aug 21 European over-the-counter electricity spot prices eased on Tuesday as temperatures started declining after a brief heat wave that peaked over the weekend. Traders said that air conditioning demand was weakening and German wind power supply was due to rise from the second half of the week onwards. But supply tightness continued in France's nuclear sector, underpinning the medium term and keeping French contracts at a premium. Germany's Tuesday delivery baseload for 24-hour power was down 6.30 euros on the day to 51.50 euros ($64) per megawatt hour, while the equivalent French contract was off 5 euros to 52.50. Peakload prices for daytime delivery fell sharply with French day ahead down 9.50 euros at 56.60 euros and German Wednesday delivery down 10.60 euros at 55.10. Temperatures in Germany will be 20 to 25 degree Celsius on Friday compared with 28 to 34 degrees on Monday as the current high pressure front is moving away to the south east, German met office DWD said. It added that there will be plenty of showers. French temperatures are also forecast to fall a few degrees by mid-week. Temperatures in the region were up to 37 degrees at the exceptionally hot weekend in Germany and even higher than those in France, where authorities in the central and northern regions were on alert for heat. French grid operator RTE reported that a third of nuclear capacity is currently offline. Bugey 3 was reported overnight as offline for two days to Aug. 22, Cruas was reported as having returned, and three restart dates this week were prolonged slightly. Along the power forwards curve, Germany's benchmark 2013 contract for baseload delivery next year gained 10 cents to 49.60 euros. The equivalent French contract also rose 10 cents to 51.60. Oil rose on hopes a strategy being drawn up by the European Central Bank would help tackle the euro zone debt crisis, and was supported by ongoing tension in the Middle East and tight North Sea supply. Gas, coal and carbon prices were also higher. The Leipzig-based EEX issued its first half 2012 trading results today. It said it will continue to seek more diversification beyond power, having decided to spin off the gas business into a new separate company earlier this year. Among coming projects are as yet unspecified green power products, and day futures trading, which could be introduced this year. ($1 = 0.8103 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Keiron Henderson)