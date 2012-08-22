* Prompt prices respond to lower supply scenario
* Forwards track oil which changed direction down
FRANKFURT, Aug 22 Falling wind power levels in
Germany lifted European spot power prices on Wednesday as they
undermined supply expectations for renewable power.
Demand eased as temperatures declined further after a brief
heat wave that peaked last weekend but supply tightness in
France's nuclear sector underpinned prices there for next week.
Germany's Thursday delivery baseload for 24-hour
power was up by one euro day-on-day 52.50 euros ($66) per
megawatt hour, while the equivalent French contract was
off 10 cents to 52.40 euros.
Temperatures in Germany will be 22 to 26 degree Celsius on
Saturday compared with 23 to 28 on Wednesday and down from 34 on
Monday, accompanied by frequent showers, German met office DWD
said.
French temperatures are also forecast to fall a few degrees.
German wind power levels with fall towards near zero up to
the weekend followed by healthy levels seen for early next week.
Conventional power supplies showed little disruption.
French grid operator RTE reported that just under 30 percent
of nuclear capacity is currently offline. Bugey 3 was reported
back online and so was Chinon B.
In the most recent past, there were a number of restart
delays which boosted prices. Earlier this month, there were
trading days with nearly 37 percent offline.
Along the power forwards curve, Germany's benchmark 2013
contract for baseload delivery next year pared earlier
gains to stand 20 cents higher at 49.75 euros, having hit 50
euros early in the day. The equivalent French contract rose 15
cents to 51.75 euros.
Oil dropped below $114 a barrel, with investors on edge over
whether Europe would overcome its debt crisis.
Oil thus changed direction after Tuesday's rise on economic
hopes for the euro zone and steady levels in early trading when
Middle East tension also kept possible supply direction in
focus.
Gas, coal and carbon prices were also lower.
Germany must keep a safe layer of fossil fuels-based power
capacity in the decades to 2050 by when it hopes to derive 80
percent of electricity from renewable sources, said a study
released by Deutsche Energie Agentur (Dena).
The study said that secure capacity has to be provided by
coal and gas fired plants, otherwise Germany risked becoming a
net importer.
($1 = 0.8013 euros)
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by David Cowell)