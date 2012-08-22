* Prompt prices respond to lower supply scenario * Forwards track oil which changed direction down FRANKFURT, Aug 22 Falling wind power levels in Germany lifted European spot power prices on Wednesday as they undermined supply expectations for renewable power. Demand eased as temperatures declined further after a brief heat wave that peaked last weekend but supply tightness in France's nuclear sector underpinned prices there for next week. Germany's Thursday delivery baseload for 24-hour power was up by one euro day-on-day 52.50 euros ($66) per megawatt hour, while the equivalent French contract was off 10 cents to 52.40 euros. Temperatures in Germany will be 22 to 26 degree Celsius on Saturday compared with 23 to 28 on Wednesday and down from 34 on Monday, accompanied by frequent showers, German met office DWD said. French temperatures are also forecast to fall a few degrees. German wind power levels with fall towards near zero up to the weekend followed by healthy levels seen for early next week. Conventional power supplies showed little disruption. French grid operator RTE reported that just under 30 percent of nuclear capacity is currently offline. Bugey 3 was reported back online and so was Chinon B. In the most recent past, there were a number of restart delays which boosted prices. Earlier this month, there were trading days with nearly 37 percent offline. Along the power forwards curve, Germany's benchmark 2013 contract for baseload delivery next year pared earlier gains to stand 20 cents higher at 49.75 euros, having hit 50 euros early in the day. The equivalent French contract rose 15 cents to 51.75 euros. Oil dropped below $114 a barrel, with investors on edge over whether Europe would overcome its debt crisis. Oil thus changed direction after Tuesday's rise on economic hopes for the euro zone and steady levels in early trading when Middle East tension also kept possible supply direction in focus. Gas, coal and carbon prices were also lower. Germany must keep a safe layer of fossil fuels-based power capacity in the decades to 2050 by when it hopes to derive 80 percent of electricity from renewable sources, said a study released by Deutsche Energie Agentur (Dena). The study said that secure capacity has to be provided by coal and gas fired plants, otherwise Germany risked becoming a net importer. ($1 = 0.8013 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by David Cowell)