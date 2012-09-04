* German wind power to double, temperatures to fall * French nuclear power capacity improves PARIS, Sept 4 European prompt power prices fell on Tuesday thanks to forecasts for stronger German wind electricity production and a gradual improvement in French nuclear capacity while consumption remains broadly stable. German Wednesday delivery baseload was down 1.25 euros to 49.5 euros ($62.3) a megawatt hour. The equivalent French contract was 1.4 euros down to 49.35 euros per MWh. "Wind power production in Germany is increasing tomorrow, mainly in the latter half of the day compared with today's low output," Thomson Reuters Point Carbon analysts wrote on Tuesday. Germany's wind output is expected to more than double to 2.6 GW, while solar electricity production is set to fall by about 1.4 GW to 3.4 GW. In France, nuclear power capacity is improving somewhat, with EDF's 900-MW Cruas 4 nuclear reactor back on the grid, while Paluel 3's restart date was postponed to Sept. 6. Overall, online French nuclear capacity rose to 45,910 MW or 72.57 percent. On the demand side, consumption is expected to increase slightly in Germany as temperatures fall to 16.6 degrees Celsius on average, while in France, power demand will ease with temperatures rising to 20.3 degrees. Along the power forward curve, Germany's benchmark 2013 contract for baseload delivery next year was 5 cents down on the day in OTC trading at 49.35 euros. The benchmark French contract was also unchanged at 51.70 euros. Oil prices topped $116 per barrel before falling below $115 on weak U.S. manufacturing data and conflicting signals from Europe's bankers over potential stimulus measures. Germany's economy minister called on Tuesday for the central government to have more power to carry out a planned transformation of the energy network and to cut subsidies given for power generated from renewable sources. ($1 = 0.7933 euros) (Reporting by Michel Rose; editing by Jason Neely)