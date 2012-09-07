* French nuclear plant restarts delayed * Usage of German installed capacity to rise modestly * Power curve prices little changed * German trade, industry output rose in July FRANKFURT, Sept 7 German spot electricity prices rose on Friday as France's nuclear supply situation remained tight while demand recovered, and Germany indicated only a few capacity additions next week. German baseload power for Monday jumped 5.80 euros to 51.90 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh) while French spot baseload prices traded 2 euros higher to 53.75 euros. Germany thus pared a wide discount it had developed this week to France, where the holidays have ended and nuclear power stations are late back from summer maintenance closures. French operator EDF reported five delayed reactor restart dates. Germany saw high solar power output in a newly arrived warm weather period which is set to continue into the middle of next week but correspondingly, wind output will be very modest. Available German and Austrian power plant capacity is likely to rise by just 1.4 percent in the week to Sept. 14, data from energy bourse EEX showed. Additions were seen at hard coal-fired and brown coal-fired as well as gas-fired plants while hydroelectric and nuclear supply will likely be steady. In the power forwards market, prices differed little from previous levels as fuel price trends diverged. Oil prices rose on Friday after weaker than expected U.S. jobs data intensified hopes that the Federal Reserve would embark on another round of money printing to boost the economy. Gas and carbon emissions rights prices softened. Germany's benchmark baseload year-ahead contract nudged 5 cents higher to 49.30 euros, while its French equivalent shed 15 cents to 51.50 euros. German exports and imports edged up in July and industrial output rose unexpectedly, showing sustained resilience in Europe's largest economy to the euro zone crisis. But economists expect to see increased signs that business is now flagging. (Reporting by Vera Eckert,; editing by David Cowell)