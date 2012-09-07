* French nuclear plant restarts delayed
* Usage of German installed capacity to rise modestly
* Power curve prices little changed
* German trade, industry output rose in July
FRANKFURT, Sept 7 German spot electricity prices
rose on Friday as France's nuclear supply situation remained
tight while demand recovered, and Germany indicated only a few
capacity additions next week.
German baseload power for Monday jumped 5.80 euros
to 51.90 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh) while French spot
baseload prices traded 2 euros higher to 53.75 euros.
Germany thus pared a wide discount it had developed this
week to France, where the holidays have ended and nuclear power
stations are late back from summer maintenance closures.
French operator EDF reported five delayed reactor restart
dates.
Germany saw high solar power output in a newly arrived warm
weather period which is set to continue into the middle of next
week but correspondingly, wind output will be very modest.
Available German and Austrian power plant capacity is likely
to rise by just 1.4 percent in the week to Sept. 14, data from
energy bourse EEX showed.
Additions were seen at hard coal-fired and brown coal-fired
as well as gas-fired plants while hydroelectric and nuclear
supply will likely be steady.
In the power forwards market, prices differed little from
previous levels as fuel price trends diverged.
Oil prices rose on Friday after weaker than expected U.S.
jobs data intensified hopes that the Federal Reserve would
embark on another round of money printing to boost the economy.
Gas and carbon emissions rights prices softened.
Germany's benchmark baseload year-ahead contract nudged 5
cents higher to 49.30 euros, while its French
equivalent shed 15 cents to 51.50 euros.
German exports and imports edged up in July and industrial
output rose unexpectedly, showing sustained resilience in
Europe's largest economy to the euro zone crisis.
But economists expect to see increased signs that business
is now flagging.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert,; editing by David Cowell)