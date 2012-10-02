* Nearby prices down in Germany, France
* Renewable output high, weather mild this week
* Power curve prices ease with most fuels
FRANKFURT, Oct 2 European spot power prices fell
on Tuesday in anticipation of weak demand on Wednesday due to a
Germany public holiday and high renewable energy output.
Traders said relatively mild temperatures curbed demand in
addition to businesses staying closed for Germany's unification
day, while wind and solar levels would be strong over the coming
days.
France's day-ahead contract was 4.50 euros down on the day
at 47 euros ($60.65) a megawatt hour /MWh.
Germany's next working day, Oct. 4, traded 7.50 euros down
from levels paid for Tuesday delivery to 42.40 euros.
German baseload and peakload prices for the Wednesday
holiday itself were similar at around 31 euros, a typical
weekend level.
Weather forecasts put German day-time temperatures at steady
levels of between 13 and 18 degrees Celsius while France will
likely see a rise by 2 degrees up to the weekend to well above
the seasonal average.
German solar output will likely be near 10 GW during midday
peak hours up to Sunday while wind output will be closer to 15
GW up to Monday, with a brief dip to 5 GW on Friday, weather
data showed.
German utility EnBW showed its Karlsruhe hard coal block
number 7 of 505 MW will be offline up to Oct. 8, with a
reduction by 155 MW envisaged to carry on up to Oct. 15.
France's RTE showed some reactor delays after maintenance -
the Cruas 3 block's restart is delayed into next week, Bugey 4's
until Oct. 7 and Flamanville 1's to Oct. 9.
Prices on Europe's power curve eased for a second day along
with oil, carbon and coal.
Brent crude slipped to around $112 a barrel as investors
weighed a weaker outlook for fuel demand and sluggish economic
growth against the risk of possible supply disruptions.
German annual baseload supply for 2013 shed 10 cents to
47.65 euros while the French equivalent was 25 cents
down at 49.95 euros.
The German benchmark Cal '13 had hit 47.50 euros on Sept.
24, which was close to a two-year low.
German curve prices are likely to fall due to the debt
crisis in the euro zone, Deutsche Bank Research (DBR) said in a
quarterly report, cutting its prices forecast for a second time.
DBR expects German peak power demand to be flat this year
and to contract in 2013 by 2 percent before reverting to
annualised growth of 0.25 percent from 2014
onwards.
Europe's nuclear reactor fleet needs investment of 10
billion to 25 billion euros, a draft European Commission report
said, following a safety review designed to ensure there is
never a repeat of the Fukushima nuclear disaster.
The report is expected to be finalised by Thursday and
debated by EU ministers later this month.
($1 = 0.7749 euros)
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Alison Birrane)