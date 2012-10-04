* Power forwards led by higher fuels prices * Spot prices mixed with Germany's down on more green power * French thermal supply seen even tighter FRANKFURT, Oct 4 Prices along Europe's power forward curve recovered on Thursday, led by oil's rise on Middle East concerns, which spilled over into related fuels, traders said. Germany's annual baseload contract for 2013 gained 30 cents on the day to 47.80 euros ($62.00) a megawatt hour in over-the-counter trading. The benchmark position bounced back from a revisit of the 2012 OTC low of 47.35 euros seen in intraday trading on Wednesday. The price fall on Wednesday happened in screen-trading during a German national holiday when weaker growth expectations for the euro zone ruled in markets outside the bloc's biggest economy, dragging prices down. The French equivalent power contract for delivery next year, Cal '13 base, rose 50 cents to 50.45 euros day-on-day. Brent and U.S. crude futures increased in the afternoon in choppy trading as ECB president Mario Draghi held a news conference and after oil briefly pared gains on data showing U.S. jobless claims rose last week. The earlier oil price advances resulted from escalating tension between Syria and Turkey which raised concern over the stability of oil supply from the Middle East. Coal, gas curve and carbon prices were also higher. In the spot power market, prices were mixed as Germany's eased on higher wind power expectations ahead of a low-demand weekend and France's rose on lower supply signals. Germany's baseload contract for Friday delivery dropped by 3.25 euros to 41.25 euros/MWh. Switzerland's water reservoir filling levels rose by 2.3 percentage points to 85.6 percent of the total capacity in the week to Oct 1 in an uptick after three week-on-week falls last month. [ID: nL6E8L45W6] France's day-ahead baseload power contract was 60 cents higher at 51.60 euros. French nuclear power capacity remains tight, with more nearly 29 percent of the total currently offline. EDF's Bugey 4 was delayed by two days in its restart after a planned maintenance outage, with the likely reopening date now Oct. 9. There was also talk of output curbs at fossil fuels-fired plants in France. The EEX and Epex Spot exchanges reported that September spot power trades in Germany, Austria, France and Switzerland had amounted to 26.5 terawatt hours (TWh), compared with 25.9 TWh in Sept. 2011. EEX power derivatives trading in September dropped to 67.7 TWh compared with 79.2 TWh traded in the same month a year earlier. ($1 = 0.7751 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by XXX)