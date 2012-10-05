* Lower wind power on Monday pushes spot prices higher
* An increase in solar power does not outweigh trend
* New delays in restarts at French nuclear reactors
PARIS, Oct 5 Forecasts showing a sharp fall in
wind power capacity for Monday sent German spot electricity
prices sharply up on Friday, countering the impact of more sun
power in the region.
More delayed restarts at French nuclear power reactors also
had a upward impact on prices.
Traders pointed to forecasts for lower wind power production
in Germany, the Netherlands and France on Monday. Forecasts
showing more solar output did not outweigh the trend.
Consumption in France is expected to be stable, compared
with Friday, before rising further in the next days.
In Germany, the Monday delivery contract jumped by 10.25
euros per megawatt hour (MWh) in the over-the-counter market,
while the corresponding French contract firmed 2.40 euros to
54.00 euros.
According to a Reuters estimate, 18,250 MW or 28.85 percent
of France's nuclear production capacity is offline. This puts
online availability at 45,010 MW or 71.15 percent.
The nuclear reactor 1 at Nogent will now restart with a
three-week delay, the reactor 2 at Cattenom with a one-week
delay and the reactor 4 at Bugey with a one-day delay.
Tight power supply may spark local blackouts in the event of
a severe cold spell and could also trigger price spikes at a
time when industry, bruised by the economic slowdown, badly
needs to save energy costs.
Along the curve, Germany's benchmark contract for 2013
delivery rose by 30 cents to 48.08 euros/MWh and the French
contract for the same delivery period by 40 cents to 50.85
cents.
Oil held above $112 per barrel on Friday after figures
showed fewer people out of work in the United States, the
world's biggest oil consumer.
(Reporting by Muriel Boselli, Michel Rose and Axelle Du Crest;
Editing by David Holmes)