* Strike impact limited, reactors not affected
* German prompt up on slower wind speeds
* Curve trades sideways, fuels prices mixed
FRANKFURT, Oct 9 European prompt power traded
down in France on Tuesday as a one-day strike in the country's
energy sector looked set to end.
However, power prices were up in neighbouring Germany, where
day-ahead wind power levels were due to halve.
French contracts for Wednesday delivery lost the previous
day's gains, which were made as traders covered ahead of the
24-hour action launched by the CGT union in protest against
planned job cuts and plant closures.
The action affected some E.ON coal and gas-fired plants
which have a capacity of 3.2 gigawatts (GW), CGT said, but did
not put a figure on the capacity lost.
French day ahead baseload was down 2.85 euros on the day at
53.25 euros ($69.00) a megawatt hour (MWh).
Germany's day ahead baseload contract was 5.40 euros up at
51.25 euros reflecting forecasts for wind power supply
to halve to around 5 GW on Wednesday, and fall further on
Thursday.
Despite the limited strike effect, nearby power prices in
France kept a premium over Germany's equivalent positions
because capacity at its 58 nuclear reactors remains chronically
tight.
EDF's 915-MW Cruas 1 nuclear reactor stopped for an
unplanned outage late on Monday, grid operator RTE showed on its
website.
French week ahead power supply is also priced much higher
than Germany's as colder weather is forecast in a country
heavily reliant on electric heating devices.
Along the forwards power curve, Germany's benchmark contract
for 2013 delivery remained stable at 47.75 euros and
the same position in France was unchanged from Monday at 50.75
euros.
In the fuel markets that are relevant to power, oil and
carbon prices were higher while gas traded sideways and coal
down.
($1 = 0.7711 euros)
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Alison Birrane)