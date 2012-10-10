* Traders also cite tensions after French strike
* Curve remains unchanged
PARIS, Oct 10 European spot power prices rose
slightly on Wednesday, supported by an expected drop in German
wind power output for the day ahead and more delayed restart
dates at French nuclear power plants, traders said.
"The wind production in Germany is deteriorating further and
amounts to roughly 1 GW over the course of the day," Thomson
Reuters Point Carbon analysts wrote on Wednesday.
Offline French nuclear power capacity remained at higher
than normal levels of around 30 percent, with French grid RTE
signalling six delayed restart dates for EDF reactors
in maintenance.
Traders also cited some remaining uncertainty following
Tuesday's strike in the energy sector in France, which
completely halted production at E.ON's thermal power
plants in France.
"All of E.ON's plants were off yesterday and as far as I
know they were all available again today, but the strike notice
still hasn't been lifted, and this is creating tensions," a
Paris-based trader said.
French day ahead baseload was up 75 cents on the day at 54
euros ($69.64) a megawatt hour (MWh).
"For us, a reasonable price would have been 1 or 2 euros
below that," the trader said.
Germany's day ahead baseload contract was also 75 cents
euros up at 52 euros per MWh.
Power demand in Germany was expected to fall by about 1 GW
on Thursday, while French consumption was set to rise slightly.
Along the forwards power curve, Germany's benchmark contract
for 2013 delivery remained stable at 47.75 euros and
the same position in France was unchanged from Tuesday at 50.75
euros.
U.S. crude futures extended gains to more than $1 a barrel,
testing resistance at highs from late September and earlier this
month just above $93.30, as Middle East tensions continued to
support oil prices.
($1 = 0.7754 euros)
(Reporting by Michel Rose; editing by Keiron Henderson)