- * French nuclear blast creates brief panic in markets
* Spot falls on big wind influx in Germany
PARIS, Sept 12 More wind influx and mild
temperatures pushed spot electricity prices lower on Monday and
an accident at a French nuclear waste treatment site provoked
nervousness in the European electricity markets.
German spot electricity prices fell by 4 euros to 48.00
euros per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market while the
French equivalent contract eased by 75 cents to 48.50 euros.
Baseload contracts in France and Germany for 2012 delivery
eased in the wake of other energy products including gas and
oil.
Along the curve, the French contract fell by 17 cents to
56.80 euros, while the German contract was flat at 58.10.
Despite a rebound in afternoon trade, crude oil futures
remained pressured by deepening concerns over Europe's sovereign
debt crisis and slowing global economic growth with Brent
shedding as much as $1 in morning trade.
"In my view prices for 2012 delivery will continue to fall,
just like other energy products," one trader said.
A blast at in a furnace at an EDF nuclear waste treatment
site at midday created some nervousness in the market, but when
it became clear French nuclear production would not be affected,
trade resumed as normal, traders said.
"All markets moved as a result of the news but after 15
minutes it became clear that it was not serious in terms of the
nuclear energy side of things," one trader said.
A furnace exploded at an EDF nuclear waste treatment site in
southern France on Monday, killing one person, but there was no
leak of radioactive material outside the site, officials said.
(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Muriel Boselli
and Alison Birrane)
