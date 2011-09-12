- * French nuclear blast creates brief panic in markets

* Spot falls on big wind influx in Germany

PARIS, Sept 12 More wind influx and mild temperatures pushed spot electricity prices lower on Monday and an accident at a French nuclear waste treatment site provoked nervousness in the European electricity markets.

German spot electricity prices fell by 4 euros to 48.00 euros per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market while the French equivalent contract eased by 75 cents to 48.50 euros.

Baseload contracts in France and Germany for 2012 delivery eased in the wake of other energy products including gas and oil.

Along the curve, the French contract fell by 17 cents to 56.80 euros, while the German contract was flat at 58.10.

Despite a rebound in afternoon trade, crude oil futures remained pressured by deepening concerns over Europe's sovereign debt crisis and slowing global economic growth with Brent shedding as much as $1 in morning trade.

"In my view prices for 2012 delivery will continue to fall, just like other energy products," one trader said.

A blast at in a furnace at an EDF nuclear waste treatment site at midday created some nervousness in the market, but when it became clear French nuclear production would not be affected, trade resumed as normal, traders said.

"All markets moved as a result of the news but after 15 minutes it became clear that it was not serious in terms of the nuclear energy side of things," one trader said.

A furnace exploded at an EDF nuclear waste treatment site in southern France on Monday, killing one person, but there was no leak of radioactive material outside the site, officials said. (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Muriel Boselli and Alison Birrane)

Click on the following for information about European cash power prices, outages and interconnector maintenance.

FRANCE: baseload prices <0#ELBFR-RTR>, outages , report

GERMANY: baseload prices <0#ELBDE-RTR>, peak <0#ELPDE-RTR>

outages , report

UK: baseload prices <0#ELBUK-RTR>, outages

report

SWITZERLAND: outages , reservoir levels

NORDIC: report

EU CARBON PRICES

Interconnector maintenance diary: