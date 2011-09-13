- * German spot price up 0.50 euros at 48 euros on less wind

* French week-ahead price rises on less nuclear availability

PARIS, Sept 13 European spot power prices were little changed on Tuesday, with the German market slightly firmer on forecasts for a drop in wind, traders said.

French day-ahead baseload power in the over-the-counter market was down 0.50 euros at 48.00 euros per megawatt hour while the corresponding German contract rose by 0.50 euros to 48.50 euros.

"Temperatures aren't a factor at the moment, there's the wind that's going to ease in Germany tomorrow evening," one trader said.

In France, temperatures should be 2.8 degrees Celsius above the seasonal average on Friday before falling back to normal levels from Sunday, French power grid RTE said on its website.

French power demand is expected to rise by around 1,000 megawatts per week up to the end of October as temperatures cool and days shorten, traders said.

French prices for next week rose 4.75 euros to 54.50 euros, reflecting lower nuclear power availability.

The Cruas, Gravelines and Penly nuclear plants are all due to have one of their reactors stop for maintenance on Saturday.

Prices on deferred power contracts in France and Germany were stable.

(Reporting by Mathilde Cru; editing by Keiron Henderson)

