(Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes)
LONDON, July 31 European shares extended losses
and German Bund futures hit session highs on Tuesday, with
traders citing a media report that German policymakers had
reiterated their opposition to giving the European Stability
Mechanism a full banking licence.
The Bund future rose as high as 144.43, up 110
ticks on the day. The FTSEurofirst 300 index was down
0.8 percent at 1,064.60 points.
"It's the finance minister saying there is no need to give
the ESM a banking licence. Yes, it's his view all the time but
that's what's triggered the sell-off (in equities) and the banks
are getting hit," said Martin Tormey, head of equity trading at
Goodbody Stockbrokers.
(Reporting by London Markets Team; Editing by Toni Vorobyova)