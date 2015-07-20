* Technical issues delay open

* Little disruption to cash markets

* Dwindling fears over Greece help absorb delay

* Eurex volumes up so far this year (Adds comments, background)

By Lionel Laurent and Harro Ten Wolde

LONDON/FRANKFURT, July 20 Europe's largest derivatives market, Eurex, suffered technical issues on Monday that delayed trading of all futures and options contracts and took two hours to fully resolve.

The outage caused little disruption to broader cash equity and bond markets, however, unlike April's Bloomberg terminal outage, which delayed debt sales and exacerbated a spike in volatility.

Traders said the outage had effectively choked off liquidity in the derivatives market, with only over-the-counter deals available. But receding fears over Greece and recent declines in volatility meant it had less impact than it might have.

"This type of outage is usually significant, but because of the broader environment things were much calmer," said a London-based equity derivatives trader. "It was a minor event in the end, but it could have been a major one had it hit a few weeks back."

Frankfurt-based Eurex said complete trading had resumed at 0810 GMT. Index futures trading usually begins around 0600 GMT.

A bond trader based in Frankfurt said the mood was "quite relaxed". Another London-based trader said there had not been a big impact.

Unlike a recent outage at the NYSE, which was absorbed by other electronic venues, the Eurex outage was offset not by fragmented markets but by less demand for derivatives, since equity-market volatility has been cut in half in the space of two weeks, traders said.

Greece's debt woes and uncertainty over the timing of an interest-rate increase in the U.S. have undoubtedly juiced activity on Eurex for much of the year. Equity index derivatives activity almost doubled month-on-month in June.

Eurex reported an average daily volume of 11 million contracts overall for June, versus 9.2 million for January. (Additional reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Alistair Smout; Editing by Larry King)