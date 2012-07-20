* China slowdown tests rosy assumptions
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, July 20 An economic slowdown in China
threatens to disappoint equity investors who have piled into
European exporters of items ranging from food to luxury goods
in hope they will escape the crisis in their home markets.
An MSCI basket of 100 European stocks with high sales
exposure to developing economies has outpaced the broader market
by 15 percent since 2009 as money managers chased earnings
growth outside Europe. But as China's economic growth has slowed
this year, so has the pace of this outperformance.
China -- Europe's largest trading partner -- cut its annual
growth target in March and recent data showed imports rising at
only half the pace expected in June, raising questions about
market expectations of steady demand growth from the country.
Cracks have also started to appear in European corporate
reports. British fashion brand Burberry reported a
decline in sales growth from China last week, echoing a profit
warning by U.S. jeweller Tiffany and raising questions
about high valuations for exporters of consumer goods.
"Now is the end of a period of investment in infrastructure
(in China), which was the primary driver of growth," said
Francesco Curto, a European equity strategist at Deutsche Bank.
"We expect this to become more visible in the remainder of
the year (when) a downgrade of GDP growth will feed through
earnings forecasts."
Exporters of consumer goods have been favoured by long-term
fund managers, who see them as beneficiaries of China's gradual
transformation into a consumer economy from one driven by
investment.
While this scenario is not in question, rich valuations and
lofty profit expectations for such producers and retailers are
being questioned as a prolonged patch of sluggish growth dents
demand and jeopardises expectations of steady earnings growth.
"Some of these stocks could be at risk of disappointing
because they are mostly emerging market plays and EM activity
has slowed in the second quarter, so profit margins and top-line
could be at risk," JPMorgan strategist Emmanuel Cau said.
PEAK ASSUMPTIONS
Cau highlighted the luxury sector as one trading at
historically high relative valuations and incorporating "peak
profitability assumptions".
The STOXX Europe 600 food and beverage and personal
and household goods indexes have outperformed the
broader market by 9 percent and 10 percent respectively since
the start of the year, and by 60-75 percent since 2009. That has
left them trading at a premium or in line with their historical
multiples at a time when most sectors carry steep discounts.
Shares in Italian eyewear maker Luxottica, which
generates 15 percent of its sales in the Asia Pacific region,
imply a 17.5 percent compound annual increase in group earnings
per share in each of the next five years, compared to consensus
expectations for 10.7 percent growth.
"The market still seems to have a love affair with anything
that has emerging market exposure," said Andrew King, head of
European equities at BNP Investment Partners. "High returns are
extrapolated to continue and valuations have moved to levels
that are expensive relative to other equities."
King recently closed his position in Swiss food giant Nestle
, whose shares are trading at an all-time high after
rising nearly 70 percent since 2009, helped by the company's
exposure to the growing appetite of consumers in emerging
markets as well as its defensive qualities in times of crisis.
High-end car exporters, such as BMW, Porsche
and its parent company, Volkswagen, are
also potentially under threat as demand growth from China loses
momentum, as data for the first half of the year showed.
A further deterioration could put pressure on the industry,
which has increased production in anticipation of growing demand
from emerging markets, with Volkswagen planning to double
capacity in China to 3,000 units per year by 2014.
"The stocks we are most concerned about are in the auto
sector, where there has been a significant investment in
capacity and now there is a mismatch between supply and demand,"
Deutsche Bank's Curto said.
An example of what could lie ahead for exporters of consumer
goods is provided by European basic resources stocks, which have
shed 14 percent since early March, when China, the world's
largest metals consumer, cut its 2012 growth target.
European metals and mining stocks in the STOXX 600 index
have seen their consensus earnings estimates for the
next 12 months come down by an average 14 percent in the last 90
days, the steepest pace of downgrades in Europe, Thomson Reuters
Starmine data shows.
