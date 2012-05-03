(Repeats to additional subscribers)

LONDON, May 3 European shares were set to open higher on Thursday as Wall Street closed off its lows and as disappointing economic numbers from Europe and the United States ahead of Friday's U.S. non-farm jobs data revived expectations of more stimulus measures to boost a flagging global economy.

Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open 16 to 18 points higher, or as much as 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX to rise 35 to 38 points, or as much as 0.6 percent, and France's CAC-40 to gain 14 to 16 points, or as much as 0.5 percent.

Data on Wednesday showed hiring by U.S. private firms in April was the slowest since September, new orders for U.S. factory goods suffering their steepest drop in three years, and the euro zone's manufacturing sector index posting its lowest reading since June 2009.

Focus will be on the European Central Bank's policy meeting later in the day, with the bank under pressure to use its bond buying and other powers to help some highly-indebted euro zone countries.

Investors will also scrutinise the results of a bond auction by Spain, the first Spanish government bond sale since Standard and Poor's cut the country's credit rating by two notches last week. Any disappointment could prompt investors to sell riskier assets such as equities.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0534 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1,402.31 -0.25 % -3.51

NIKKEI 9,380.25 0.31 % 29.3

MSCI ASIA EX-JP -0.37 % -1.93

EUR/USD 1.3143 -0.08 % -0.0010

USD/JPY 80.18 0.07 % 0.0600

10-YR US TSY YLD 1.928 -- 0.00

10-YR BUND YLD 1.609 -- 0.00

SPOT GOLD $1,648.75 -0.23 % -$3.88

US CRUDE $105.15 -0.07 % -0.07

