LONDON, May 29 European shares are set to rise on Tuesday on expectations U.S. home price and consumer confidence data will signal the world's top economy is coming back on track, though soaring Spanish sovereign debt costs will limit gains.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 9 to 13 points higher, or as much as 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX to gain 31 to 34 points, or as much as 0.5 percent, and France's CAC-40 to rise 9 to 10 points, or as much as 0.3 percent.

Investors will keep an eye on the S&P Case/Shiller Home Price Index for March, with a survey suggesting the 20-city seasonally adjusted index to rise 0.3 percent from a 0.2 percent increase in February. The U.S. consumer confidence index is expected to rise to 70 in May, against 69.2 in April.

But the main market focus will be on euro zone debt, with Spanish 10-year bond yields rising to 6.53 percent on Monday, their highest since November 2011. A level exceeding 7 percent is widely seen as unsustainable and could force Spain to seek an international bailout, as did Greece, Ireland and Portugal.

"Equities are likely to be stuck on the 'risk on/risk off' merry-go-round until we get some more stability and clarity around the goings-on in Europe," Cameron Peacock, analyst at IG Markets, said.

"The main game is the macro European outlook - namely Greek elections and Spanish banks."

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0536 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

NIKKEI 8,645.30 0.61 % 52.15

MSCI ASIA EX-JP 1.39 % 6.50

EUR/USD 1.2536 -0.03 % -0.0004

USD/JPY 79.51 0.06 % 0.0500

10-YR BUND YLD 1.366 -- 0.01

SPOT GOLD $1,575.29 0.16 % $2.51

US CRUDE $91.40 0.59 % 0.54

