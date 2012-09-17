LONDON, Sept 17 European stocks were set to fall on Monday, retreating from strong gains in the previous session on the back of a stimulus move by the U.S. Federal Reserve's, with shares seen as "overbought" and investors expected to take profits. The Euro STOXX 50 index's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) was at 69 - just below 70, which is considered 'overbought' and often triggers a sell-off. The index rose 2 percent on Friday and is up more than 26 percent since a low in June, mainly on expectations of central bank stimulus measures. Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 29-33 points lower, or as much as 0.6 percent, Germany's DAX to fall 39-43 points, or as much as 0.6 percent, and France's CAC-40 to drop 18-21 points, or as much as 0.6 percent. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares ended 1.3 percent higher at 1,120.15 points on Friday, a level not seen since July 2011, on 153 percent of the 90-day average volume. It has gained 18 percent since a low in June and is up nearly 12 percent so far this year. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0533 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,465.77 0.4 % 5.78 NIKKEI 9,159.39 1.83 % 164.24 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 0.36 % 1.86 EUR/USD 1.3134 0.05 % 0.0007 USD/JPY 78.33 -0.06 % -0.0500 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.870 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 1.708 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,775.09 0.32 % $5.63 US CRUDE $99.16 0.16 % 0.16 * Stocks firm, dollar sags after Fed-inspired rally * Nikkei strikes 3-week high; Fed euphoria lifts cyclicals * Wall Street ends at multi-year highs on Fed * Dollar pinned down by Fed, euro near 4-month high * Brent crude up for 8th day near $117 * Gold hovers near highest in almost 7 months after Fed * LME copper eases; but stays near 4-1/2 mth top on Fed move * Bonds sag as Fed move raises inflation jitters