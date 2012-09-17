LONDON, Sept 17 European stocks were set to fall on Monday,
retreating from strong gains in the previous session on the back of a stimulus
move by the U.S. Federal Reserve's, with shares seen as "overbought" and
investors expected to take profits.
The Euro STOXX 50 index's 14-day relative strength index (RSI)
was at 69 - just below 70, which is considered 'overbought' and often triggers a
sell-off. The index rose 2 percent on Friday and is up more than 26 percent
since a low in June, mainly on expectations of central bank stimulus measures.
Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 29-33
points lower, or as much as 0.6 percent, Germany's DAX to fall 39-43
points, or as much as 0.6 percent, and France's CAC-40 to drop 18-21
points, or as much as 0.6 percent.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares ended 1.3 percent
higher at 1,120.15 points on Friday, a level not seen since July 2011, on 153
percent of the 90-day average volume. It has gained 18 percent since a low in
June and is up nearly 12 percent so far this year.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0533 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,465.77 0.4 % 5.78
NIKKEI 9,159.39 1.83 % 164.24
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 0.36 % 1.86
EUR/USD 1.3134 0.05 % 0.0007
USD/JPY 78.33 -0.06 % -0.0500
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.870 -- 0.00
10-YR BUND YLD 1.708 -- 0.00
SPOT GOLD $1,775.09 0.32 % $5.63
US CRUDE $99.16 0.16 % 0.16
