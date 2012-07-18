LONDON, July 18 European shares were likely to rise on Wednesday, mirroring overnight gains on Wall Street, with above-forecast earnings from some U.S. firms raising expectations that the European reporting season could also surprise markets on the upside.

Goldman Sachs and Coca-Cola beat profit forecasts on Tuesday, helping U.S. shares to finish 0.5 to 0.7 percent higher.

Investors will focus on a raft of European earnings on Wednesday, with companies such as Ericsson ASML Holding and Nordea Bank reporting results.

According to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, out of the 6 percent of European companies that have reported results so far, 81 percent beat or met forecasts, while the rest missed predictions.

Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open 16 to 18 points higher, or as much as 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX to rise 26 to 28 points, or as much as 0.4 percent, and France's CAC-40 to gain 15 to 19 points, or as much as 0.6 percent. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------

