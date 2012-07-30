LONDON, July 30 European shares were set to gain for a third straight session on Monday on rising expectations that the European Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve might announce fresh stimulus measures at this week's meetings to help their fragile economies.

"With expectations now running high heading into Thursday's meeting, speculation has intensified as to what we'll hear from the ECB; a rate cut, a resumption of bond purchases, and a new LTRO are just some of the measures supposedly being considered," IG Markets said in a note, referring to the central bank's long-term refinancing operations.

"Just preceding the ECB decision, we have an Federal Open Market Committee meeting, with traders also watching for signs of if (and when) the Fed might enact further QE (quantitative easing) ... central bank policy action and follow-up rhetoric will be the key drivers of markets this week."

Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open 22 to 26 points, or as much as 0.5 percent, Germany's DAX to gain 67 to 74 points, or as much as 1.1 percent, and France's CAC-40 to rise 26 to 30 points, or as much as 0.9 percent.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares rose 1.3 percent to 1,056.51 points on Friday, its highest close in a week, while U.S. shares

gained 1.5 to 2.2 percent. MSCI's Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan were up 1 percent on Monday. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0531 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1,385.97 1.91 % 25.95

NIKKEI 8,605.76 0.46 % 39.12

MSCI ASIA EX-JP 0.99 % 4.72

EUR/USD 1.2293 -0.32 % -0.0040

USD/JPY 78.33 -0.13 % -0.1000

10-YR US TSY YLD 1.545 -- 0.00

10-YR BUND YLD 1.424 -- 0.03

SPOT GOLD $1,621.50 -0.08 % -$1.34

US CRUDE $90.58 0.5 % 0.45

* Bonds gain in Asia on slip in US stock futures (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)