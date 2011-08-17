(Adds futures, more company items; updates snapshot table)

LONDON, Aug 17 European shares were set to fall on Wednesday, with traders disappointed at the lack of a positive outcome of a meeting between German chancellor Angela Merkel and French president Nicolas Sarkozy, as they tried to stop the the euro zone debt crisis spreading further.

In an announcement after the close of European markets on Tuesday, they also proposed a tax on financial transactions, which could hurt banks and bourse operators such as Deutsche Boerse ( DB1Gn.DE ). Shares of NYSE Euronext fell 8.4 percent overnight, making it the worst performer in the S&P 500 .

France and Germany unveiled far-reaching plans Tuesday for closer euro zone integration on Tuesday but they disappointed investors by declaring that any thoughts of common euro bond issuance would have to wait. They also stopped short of increasing the bloc's rescue fund.

At 0644 GMT, Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1 futures were 1 percent lower, Germany's DAX futures FDXc1 were 0.9 percent lower and France's CAC-40 futures FCEc1 were 0.5 percent lower.

"The meeting between Merkel and Sarkozy was already a non starter as the idea of euro bonds had already been ruled out," Jonathan Sudaria, dealer at Capital Spreads, said in a note.

"Most market participants weren't expecting the meeting to yield any significant progress on the debt crisis but they also weren't expecting the idea of a financial transaction tax to resurface either. The punitive measure is only likely further to hurt the financial sector and the mere fact that such a measure was put forward at a meeting intended to restore confidence over the crisis has started to raise questions over the leadership and strategy over the crisis."

Tech companies may be in focus after Dell Inc slashed its 2012 revenue forecast as an already weak outlook for technology spending this year worsened, sending its shares more than 7 percent lower.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed flat on Tuesday at 969.16 points. It is down more than 18 percent from a mid-February peak. Investors have cut their exposure to risky assets such as stocks following an escalation of the euro zone debt crisis, the United States losing its triple-A credit rating and weak economic data from major economies that have sparked concern they may go back into recession. MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0630 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,192.76 -0.97 % -11.73 NIKKEI 9,057.26 -0.55 % -50.17 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 0.42 % 2.16 EUR/USD 1.4402 0.01 % 0.0001 USD/JPY 76.68 -0.13 % -0.1000 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.225 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 2.279 -- -0.04 SPOT GOLD $1,788.80 0.14 % $2.55 US CRUDE CLc1 $87.40 0.87 % 0.75

SABMILLER

The global brewer took its $10.0 billion bid for Australia's Foster's hostile, going direct to shareholders, at a discount to Foster's last trade.

CARLSBERG ( CARLb.CO )

The Danish brewer reported a drop in second-quarter profit below consensus on the back of slow recovery in its key Russian market and cut its full-year guidance.

ENRC

Strong iron ore prices helped lift the UK-listed miner's headline core profit more than 33 percent in the first half, marginally above most analysts' expectations.

GREEK BANKS

Greece's central bank stands ready to grant emergency assistance to any lender who might face liquidity shortages over the coming days, a Greek newspaper reported on Wednesday.

HOCHTIEF

Germany's largest builder posted second-quarter earnings before interest and tax of 10.2 million euros ($14.4 million), beating the average estimate in a Reuters poll thanks to a rise in new orders.

A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK ( MAERSKb.CO )

The Danish shipping and oil group reported a 3 percent rise in net profit for the first half of 2011, beating forecasts for a small decline, but downgraded the outlook for its container shipping business.

WIENERBERGER

The world's biggest brick maker expects a good second half and is not bracing for recession, it said while posting second-quarter core profit that rose in line with market expectations. {ID:nVIE003651]

TELEKOM AUSTRIA

The Austrian telecom group lowered its full year outlook due to the devaluation of the Belarus ruble after it reported a decline in second quarter earnings in line with estimates.

SWISS LIFE

Swiss Life beat expectations with its first half profit and said it was well placed to deal with the challenges of low interest rates and a strong Swiss franc.

BALFOUR BEATTY

Britain's largest infrastructure contractor said first-half underlying pretax profit rose 4 percent, in line with expectations and lifted by a one-off gain from the sale of investments.

DNO International

The Norwegian company said it would lower production at its prize Tawke field in Iraq to 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) as it confirmed rising second quarter core earnings year-on-year.

SPANISH BANKS

Spain's six largest banking groups have made losses of 13 billion euros ($18.31 billion) on their property portfolios since the beginning of Spain's banking crisis, Expansion reported citing data from the banks themselves. (Reporting by Brian Gorman)