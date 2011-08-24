(Adds futures, more company items; updates snapshot table)

LONDON, Aug 24 European shares were set to rise on Wednesday, extending a rally into a third day, as speculation grew that the U.S. Federal Reserve would announce another round of quantitative easing to boost a flagging economy.

At 0636 GMT, Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1 futures were 1 percent higher, Germany's DAX futures FDXc1 were 0.9 Percent higher and France's CAC-40 futures FCEc1 were 0.8 percent higher.

On Tuesday, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European shares rose 0.8 percent to 923.87 points.

But the index is down more than 14 percent so far this month. Investors have cut their exposure to risky assets such as stocks following an escalation of the euro zone debt crisis, the United States losing its triple-A credit rating and weak economic data from major economies that have sparked concern they may fall into recession.

U.S. stocks shot 3 percent higher on Tuesday on speculation Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke this week would signal new help for the economy. Weak data in housing and regional factory activity triggered the latest round of bets that Bernanke, who speaks to a central bank conference on Friday in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, will act.

However, the Nikkei share average fell 1.1 percent on Wednesday as Moody's Investors Service's downgrade of Japan's sovereign debt rating spurred investors to take profit, offsetting earlier gains made on speculation of more easing by the Fed.

"European equity markets are set to take their lead from Wall Street's strong finish last night as opposed to the rather more mixed start we've seen to trade in Asia in the last few hours," Cameron Peacock, market analyst at IG Markets, said.

"There still seems to be this thought that Europe and the U.S. are wrapped up in a relief rally, topped by the expectation that something good will be unveiled at the Fed's Jackson Hole summit later in the week."

Economic data due includes the German monthly Ifo survey, giving a reading on business conditions and confidence levels in Europe's biggest economy. U.S. date due later includes home prices. MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0626 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,162.35 3.43 % 38.53 NIKKEI 8,639.61 -1.07 % -93.4 MSCI ASIA EX-JP -0.94 % -4.67 EUR/USD 1.4411 -0.14 % -0.0020 USD/JPY 76.57 -0.17 % -0.1300 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.123 -- -0.04 10-YR BUND YLD 2.126 -- 0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,844.16 0.79 % $14.51 US CRUDE CLc1 $85.19 -0.29 % -0.25

* US-Hopes for another Fed rescue drive 3 pct rally

* Asian shares fall as Fed rally runs out of steam

* U.S. crude climbs on Fed stimulus hopes

* Gold rebounds on Japan downgrade, physical buying

* LME copper up 0.2 pct on hopes of Fed stimulus

* FOREX-Yen touch softer after Japan rating downgrade

* Bonds fall on stock rally; solid 5-year sale seen

COMPANIES

BHP Billiton

The global miner reported a 62 percent jump in second-half profit, below market forecasts but soothed investors with a bigger-than-expected dividend.

HEINEKEN

The world's third largest brewer forecast second half weakness with depressed consumer confidence and poor weather already hitting beer sales in Europe and the United States. [ID : nLDE77N01U]

WPP

The world's largest advertising group said it would plan for 2012 on a conservative basis, although strength in emerging markets has so far helped it to post 7-month growth broadly in line with its annual forecast.

ACCOR

Europe's largest hotel group said it had yet to see an impact on global demand for hotel rooms from recession fears and that second half trends remained supported by a good summer season.

GLENCORE

The global commodities trader on Wednesday offered about A$268 million ($281 million) to acquire the 26.56 percent it does not already own in Australia's no. 2 nickel Minara Resources .

VOPAK

The world's largest independent storage tank operator, said it was seeing strong demand for its oil and chemical storage services as it stuck to its previously lowered 2011 outlook.

TULLOW OIL

The oil producer reported first-half profit before tax of $540 million, up 312 percent. It said it now expects completion of its Uganda farm-down to CNOOC and Total in September.

ADMIRAL

The British motor insurer said its first-half profits rose 27 percent from a year ago, meeting market forecasts, and it announced a record interim dividend.

AGEAS

The Belgian-based insurer made less profit from its insurance operations than expected in the first half of the year due to an impairment for its Greek bond portfolio.

CARILLION

The British building firm posted a 10 percent rise in first-half pretax profit and said it expected to deliver full-year earnings growth in line with market expectations. (Reporting by Brian Gorman)