LONDON, Aug 25 European shares were set to rise on Thursday for a fourth straight session on U.S. data and on hopes that U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke could signal measures on Friday to support the struggling economy.

Bernanke is due to address central bankers at an annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday. His speech last year laid the groundwork for the Fed's unprecedented $600 billion bond-buying program, known as quantitative easing, or QE2, to revive a sputtering U.S. economy.

"Judging by the recent behaviour of markets, they are expecting either a stimulus package to be announced or Bernanke to elaborate on what weapons remain in his arsenal," Ben Potter, strategist at IG Markets, said.

"Either way, we think the market is setting itself up for disappointment as we think it is highly unlikely a QE3 package will be unveiled. It could be a classic case of 'buy the rumour, sell the fact'."

By 0636 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and for France's CAC FCEc1 were up 0.9 to 1 percent. Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to gain as much as 0.4 percent.

European and U.S. shares jumped on Wednesday following better-than-expected U.S. durable goods data, supporting the idea that the outlook might not be as bleak as some had painted recently, analysts said, but added that high expectations from Bernanke could lead to some disappointments.

Focus will be on technology shares after the resignation of Silicon Valley legend Steve Jobs. Shares of Apple tumbled as much as 7 percent in after-hours trade in a knee-jerk reaction to news that Jobs resigned as chief executive of the world's most valuable technology company.

Apple shares traded in Frankfurt were down 5.8 percent.

On the macroeconomic front, the market awaited U.S. jobless claims data, due at 1230 GMT, for hints about the state of the labour market. Investors will scrutinise the numbers for near-term direction after Wednesday's figures showed new orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods surged in July on strong demand for transportation equipment.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares rose 1.4 percent to a one-week closing high on Wednesday, a third straight day of gains, while U.S. shares ended 0.9 to 1.3 percent stronger. Japan's Nikkei average climbed 2 percent on Thursday.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0640 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1,177.60 1.31 % 15.25

NIKKEI 8,772.36 1.54 % 132.75

MSCI ASIA EX-JP 0.44 % 2.15

EUR/USD 1.4428 0.11 % 0.0016

USD/JPY 77.15 0.26 % 0.2000

10-YR US TSY YLD 2.287 -- -0.01

10-YR BUND YLD 2.212 -- 0.03

SPOT GOLD $1,740.85 -0.55 % -$9.70

US CRUDE CLc1 $85.59 0.5 % 0.43

COMPANY NEWS

CREDIT AGRICOLE

The French bank posted a 10.6 percent drop in second-quarter earnings, weighed by well-flagged losses in Greece, beating analyst expectations nonetheless.

DIAGEO

The world's biggest spirits group beat forecasts with a 16 percent rise in annual earnings and despite a fragile global economy set targets for 10-percent plus earnings growth going forward.

AHOLD

Dutch grocer Ahold said it was accelerating its share buyback programme as it missed second-quarter profit forecasts, due in part to the difficulty of passing on higher food costs to cash-strapped shoppers.

EDENRED

The French vouchers and prepaid cards group said strong demand from Latin America and improving trends in Europe boosted first-half profits, trends likely to boost second-half results further.

CELLECTIS

The French biotechnology company has licenced its technology to U.S. company Recombinetics to permit it to create genetically modified livestock that can be used in drug and food development.

RIO TINTO

Rio Tinto is raising its stake in Ivanhoe Mines by a further 2 percent by exercising its right to acquire shares in the exploration company led by well known mining financier Robert Friedland. The Anglo-Australian mining giant said on Wednesday it now owns 48.5 percent of Ivanhoe common shares.

RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL

Raiffeisen could raise its share capital within a year, emerging Europe's number three lender said on Thursday while reporting second-quarter net profit that blew past market expectations.

SOLVAY

The 3.5 billion euros ($4.93 billion) acquisition of French chemicals group Rhodia by Belgium's Solvay, due to be completed this week, is set to herald a further flurry of dealmaking as CEO Jean-Pierre Clamadieu shifts the newly-formed group's focus.

RWE

A Dutch court annulled the German utility's environmental permits for a coal-fired power plant being built near a UNESCO world heritage site, citing insufficient research on its impact.

HOCHTIEF

The German construction company's Australian unit Leighton Holdings LEI.AX> dumped its chief just eight months into the job after the group's chairman quit a day earlier, sending shares in Australia's top contractor tumbling despite fresh assurances the firm would meet its 2012 profit guidance.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

The bank's board will decide on whether to go ahead with a capital increase of up to 1.2 billion euros. It also will approve first-half results, which will be released after markets close.

TENARIS

The steel tube maker has started arbitration proceedings against Venezuala over the South American country's lack of progress in compensating Tenaris for the 2009 nationalisation of its Venezuala unit Matesi.

ROYAL BAM

The largest construction group in the Netherlands reported a higher-than-expected rise in first-half profit on Thursday as it cut property losses and its civil engineering division thrived. (Reporting by Atul Prakash)