LONDON, Aug 26 European shares are set to open flat to lower on Friday, with investors staying cautious ahead of a widely-watched speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke and waiting to see if he announces any measures to help the fragile economic recovery.

Bernanke is due to address central bankers at an annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, at 1400 GMT. His speech last year laid the groundwork for the Fed's $600 billion bond-buying program to revive the economy.

"This week's economic data has continued to point to a slowdown and today's UK and U.S. GDP data may add to the negative outlook for the global economy," Jonathan Sudaria, dealer at Capital Spreads, said.

"However, no matter how bad the data will be, the real trigger for today's trading will be from what's said at Jackson Hole. With many traders feeling like we're standing on the edge looking down into a global recession, Bernanke has the ability to significantly elate or deflate the markets today."

Some analysts said Bernanke was unlikely to announce a third round of bond buying. The Fed has already bought $2.3 trillion in longer-term securities -- a policy known as quantitative easing. Its most recent programme, dubbed QE2, ended in June. But he is likely to acknowledge the economy's strains and may show a willingness to take other, relatively modest, steps.

Futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1 fell 0.1 percent, futures for Germany's DAX FDXc1 were down 0.3 percent and futures for France's CAC FCEc1 were flat. Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open flat.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares, which hit a two-year low this month, fell 1.3 percent on Thursday on talk of an imminent ban on short-selling in Germany, while U.S. shares were down 1.5 to 2.0 percent.

Equities have been volatile this month on concerns of a global economic recession and on worries that the eurozone debt crisis could spread to countries such as Italy and Spain.

The Spanish government said on Friday it had reached an agreement with the main opposition People's Party (PP) to establish limits on the public deficit and debt as part of the constitution.

Italy, France, Spain and Belgium extended their short-selling bans on Thursday in a bid to cushion bank stocks from the euro debt crisis, but hinted the curbs could be lifted by October.

On the macroeconomic front, UK's revised gross domestic product for the second quarter will be announced at 0830 GMT. Forecasts are for the economy to have grown 0.2 percent on the quarter and 0.7 percent year-on-year, unchanged from a previous reading.

Investors will also keep an eye on the second reading of U.S. second-quarter GDP data at 1230 GMT, with economists forecasting a 1.1 percent annualised pace of growth, against a 1.3 percent growth in the first reading.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0611 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1,159.27 -1.56 % -18.33

NIKKEI 8,797.78 0.29 % 25.42

MSCI ASIA EX-JP 0.18 % 0.87

EUR/USD 1.4427 0.39 % 0.0056

USD/JPY 77.15 -0.4 % -0.3100

10-YR US TSY YLD 2.245 -- 0.01

10-YR BUND YLD 2.197 -- 0.01

SPOT GOLD $1,771.79 0.13 % $2.29

US CRUDE CLc1 $85.04 -0.3 % -0.26

COMPANY NEWS

TOTAL

The French oil company is preparing a reorganisation to merge its refinery and petrochemical activities, the newspaper Les Echos reported, citing several trade union sources.

METRO

Erich Kellerhans, grappling with co-owner Metro for control over retail chain Mediamarkt-Saturn, will stop Mediamarkt-Saturn's cash pooling agreement with other Metro divisions, Handelsblatt cited sources as saying. Related news

D'IETEREN

Belgium's largest car distributor missed profit forecasts in the first half of the year due to a dip in its car windscreens business.

ESSILOR INTERNATIONAL

The company posted a 8 percent rise in first-half net profit and kept its financial targets for 2011 as its bets on its innovation in corrective eye lenses and demand in fast-growing economies.

GDF SUEZ

Belgium's Electrabel, owned by the French utility, on Thursday signed an agreement with a consortium of Belgian industrial energy users who will take capacity in existing and future power plants. [ID:nL5E7JP

RWE

The company's 77.6 percent stake in regional utility Suewag, which RWE reportedly is trying to divest, could fetch 700-800 million euros ($1.0-1.15 billion), business daily Financial Times Deutschland reported, citing several unidentified municipal representatives that are likely buyers. Related news

ENI

The Libyan rebel government hopes to restart oil exports within two weeks and reach full volumes in about a year, Ali Tarhouni, the official in charge of financial and oil matters told Reuters.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

The bank delayed setting the final size of its capital increase of up to 1.2 billion euros on Thursday, saying it would be decided just before launch.

GLENCORE

Commodities trading giant Glencore and South African partner Cyril Ramaphosa are interested in buying miner Optimum Coal Holdings and are preparing a formal announcement, sources close to the deal said on Thursday. (Reporting by Atul Prakash)