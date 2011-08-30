(Adds detail, company news; updates snapshot table)

LONDON, Aug 30 European shares are set to rise on Tuesday, tracking gains on Wall Street and in Asia, as the latest macro figures ease concerns the U.S. economy is heading for a recession and as investors hope the Federal Reserve may announce some measures to revive the economy.

Futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and for France's CAC FCEc1 were up 0.5 to 0.7 percent. Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to spike about 2.9 percent, as the index was seen catching up with the wider market gains on Monday when the UK market was closed for a holiday.

Despite strong gains in the past days, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares is still down nearly 14 percent so far this month after hitting a two-year low in early August. Analysts said that investors will continue to trade cautiously ahead of a series of economic data this week.

"With consumer confidence, the ADP jobs report, ISM Manufacturing, jobless claims and the nonfarm payrolls report all due in the coming days, there is going to be a lot of nervousness around. One or two below expectation numbers and we could easily see a return of the fear and panic that gripped markets a few weeks ago," said Ben Potter, strategist at IG Markets.

"The market could also be seen as vulnerable given it has rallied ahead of these big economic reports. We think a lot of participants will be employing a 'wait and see' approach as we navigate through the next few days."

On the macroeconomic front, investors will wait for U.S. consumer confidence data for August at 1400 GMT and minutes from the Federal Reserve's last committee meeting on Aug 9 which could offer more clues on divisions among board members over further stimulus measures.

European banking shares will remain in focus after jumping 2 percent in the previous session as Greek banks Alpha Bank ( ACBr.AT ) and EFG Eurobank EFGr.AT sealed a merger on Monday that could herald further sector consolidation in the country at the heart of Europe's debt crisis.

Investors awaited an Italian bond auction later in the session. Italy's borrowing costs are set to fall, thanks to support from the European Central Bank, after hitting an 11-year high in July.

Japan's Nikkei stock average rose 1.2 percent on Tuesday. The FTSEurofirst 300 index closed 1.3 percent higher on Monday in thin volumes, while U.S. shares rose 2.3 to 3.3 percent.

Some European financial institutions should have taken bigger losses on their Greek government bond holdings in recent results announcements, the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) said in a letter to the EU market regulator, according to a report in the Financial Times.

European and U.S. insurance stocks rose in relief on Monday after Hurricane Irene appeared to pack less of a punch than initially feared when it struck the United States over the weekend. Hurricane Irene was downgraded to a tropical storm on Sunday but still affected large areas of the U.S. East Coast, including New York City and New England.

Peabody Energy and ArcelorMittal have won over Macarthur Coal with a sweetened A$4.9 billion ($5.2 billion) takeover offer, after a rival bidder failed to emerge for the Australian coal miner.

Many of the world's biggest energy companies may have to surrender most of the gas from Iraq's vast southern oilfields to a processing and export project led by Shell, a final draft contract between Baghdad and Europe's biggest company, obtained by Reuters, shows.

South Africa's Optimum Coal said on Monday that a unit of Glencore, the world's largest commodity trader, had bought a 14.1 percent stake in it. The announcement comes after Optimum, South Africa's sixth-largest coal producer, confirmed on Friday that it had received takeover approaches.

The French drugmaker raised its financial targets for the year after posting a 33 percent rise in its recurring adjusted net profit, helped by sales of its specialty care products, including cancer treatments.

Diego Della Valle, the owner of shoe company Tod's , confirmed on Monday reports he had 1.9 percent of Mediobanca in line with what was envisaged by the bank's shareholder pact. Prior to the reports he had 0.48 percent.

The West Africa-focused gold miner on Monday revised its 2011 production lower to 740,000-760,000 ounces from 750,000-790,000 ounces after abnormal rainfall hit production at its Loulo/Gounkoto mining complex in Mali.

Telecoms giant Vodafone said on Monday it was exploring a potential cooperation with Wind Hellas , Greece's third-biggest telecoms operator, in a move that could mark the start of in-market consolidation in southern Europe.

Italy's UBI Banca has exceeded its institutional funding needs for the year, the bank said on Tuesday, as it moved to insulate itself from the euro zone debt crisis. (Reporting by Atul Prakash)