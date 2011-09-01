(Adds detail, company news; updates snapshot table)

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, Sept 1 European equities were expected to open mixed on Thursday ahead of key macroeconomic data, with mining shares seen tracking weaker base metals prices, which came under pressure following a drop in China's export orders.

Futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1 were up 0.7 percent, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 fell 0.2 percent and for France's CAC FCEc1 rose 0.2 percent. Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open between 8 points lower and 2 points higher.

Ahead of widely-watched U.S. non-farm payrolls numbers on Friday, investors waited for a series of data, including weekly jobless claims, due at 1230 GMT, and the Institute for Supply Management's August manufacturing index, to be released at 1400 GMT. A poor reading could further increase investors' optimism that the U.S. Federal Reserve might announce some measures to stimulate the economy.

On Wednesday, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares surged 2.9 percent, but the index recorded its worst monthly drop since October 2008.

The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index rose 2.8 percent to 2,302.08 points on Wednesday. Charts showed the index might face resistance at around 2,355 points, its recent peak on August 17. A move above the level would break the cycle of descending peaks, technical analysts said.

"At that level, the index will have retraced 38.2 percent of the decline that began last month, so it is quite possible that we could see some resistance there. If that level is exceeded, we could see a continuation of this move up to around 2,420," said Bill McNamara, technical analyst at Charles Stanley.

Miners might come under pressure as copper fell 0.8 percent and zinc dropped 1.4 percent after data showed China's new export orders dipped in August. Surveys also showed Chinese factory activity steadied in August but tight monetary policy at home and torpid demand abroad have dimmed chances for a sustained recovery in the manufacturing sector.

Focus will also be on banking shares , which fell 17 percent last month on concerns about the pace of global economic recovery and on worries the euro zone debt crisis could spread to other countries and hurt banks, which are exposed to countries having debt problems.

The International Monetary Fund has estimated European banks could face a capital shortfall of 200 billion euros ($287 billion), a European source said on Wednesday.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0648 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1,218.89 0.49 % 5.97

NIKKEI 9,060.80 1.18 % 105.6

MSCI ASIA EX-JP 0.92 % 4.70

EUR/USD 1.436 -0.1 % -0.0014

USD/JPY 76.78 0.16 % 0.1200

10-YR US TSY YLD 2.227 -- -0.01

10-YR BUND YLD 2.246 -- 0.03

SPOT GOLD $1,816.34 -0.38 % -$6.96

US CRUDE CLc1 $89.05 0.27 % 0.24

COMPANY NEWS

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM ( DTEGn.DE )

The German telecoms group said it would join AT&T to defend the sale of its T-Mobile USA unit after the U.S. government sued to block the $39 billion deal because of anti-competition concerns. It is the biggest challenge by the Obama administration to a takeover.

HOCHTIEF

Its Australian unit Leighton Holdings said it would vigorously defend against any shareholder class action claim, although it had not yet been served with one. Leighton was responding to local media reports that legal firm Maurice Blackburn planned to launch a class action against the company in relation to a profit downgrade in April.

LAGARDERE

The French aerospace-to-media conglomerate warned that profits this year would be markedly lower than expected because of problems at its fledgling sports division.

ROCHE

The European Commission has approved Roche's medicine Tarceva for use in patients with a genetically distinct type of lung cancer, the world's largest maker of cancer drugs said on Thursday.

EIFFAGE

France's third-largest construction group posted a rise in first-half operating profit and said a strong order book supported confidence in its 2011 sales target.

SAINT-GOBAIN

The French construction materials group plans to invest $100 million to build a plant in the United States to supply chemicals used in oil and gas wells.

TECNICAS REUNIDAS

Spanish oil engineering company Tecnicas Reunidas reported net profit fell by 13.5 percent in the first half of the year due to a falling U.S. dollar and higher tax payments.

PERNOD RICARD

The French spirits group posted higher annual profits, meeting consensus expectations, underpinned by solid Asian market growth and vowed to further reduce its debt.

SANOFI

The French drugmaker has won a licence from Pfizer to make a generic of the U.S. drugmaker's cholesterol treatment Lipitor, the world's best-selling treatment, which will lose patent protection in Europe next year.

DASSAULT AVIATION

The French aircraft maker is expected to put an offer to sell about 60 Rafale fighterjets to the United Arab Emirates this month, in a sign that negotiations are progressing, Les Echos newspaper reported on Thursday.

BRITISH BANKS

Britain's biggest banks are set to escape any big restructuring until after the planned 2015 general election, amid a political consensus that they should focus on business lending to sustain the faltering economy, the Financial Times said.

SMITHS GROUP

The technology company is the focus of revived private equity takeover chatter, with dealers waiting for a full scale break-up cash offer in the region of 2,000 pence a share to materialise, according to the Daily Mail's market report.

REED ELSEVIER

Top investors in Reed Elsevier are urging another boardroom change at the professional publishing and events group, the Financial Times reported.