By Joanne Frearson

LONDON, Sept 2 European shares were expected to drop on Friday, halting four-days of gains after Wall Street and Asia fell on concerns the U.S. non-farm payroll data could be weaker-than-expected which could suggest the United States was close to recession.

By 0627 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, Germany's DAX FDXc1 and France's CAC FCEc1 were down 1.2 to 1.6 percent.

U.S. stocks fell on Thursday after a decline in the employment component of the Institute for Supply Management's factory activity index intensified worries about a possible weak reading of the U.S. non-farm payroll data, while Asian shares also dropped.

August U.S. non-farm payrolls were forecast to have risen 75,000, after a 117,000 increase in July, with the unemployment rate seen static at 9.1 percent.

Adding to the concerns the United States could be heading towards recession was news that President Barack Obama sharply cut estimates on Thursday for U.S. economic growth.

"It looks like we're seeing some classic nervousness ahead of today's data," Ben Potter, market strategist at IG Markets, said.

"We've had a pretty decent rally into month-end and now it looks like traders are locking in profits, especially given U.S. markets are closed on Monday for the Labor Day holiday."

Banks were expected to be in focus after Goldman Sachs fell 3.5 percent following an order by the U.S. Federal Reserve to hire an outside consultant to review mortgage loans serviced by a subsidiary to identify and compensate borrowers who were wrongly foreclosed upon.

Compounding worries about the banking sector was a separate news report from the New York Times which said that a suit was being prepared to be filed against big U.S. banks such as Bank of America , JPMorgan Chase and Deutsche Bank ( DBKGn.DE ) by the agency that oversees U.S. mortgage markets.

The agency has said the banks misrepresented the quality of mortgages they packaged and sold during the housing bubble.

On Thursday, the FTSEurofirst index closed up 0.7 percent at 973.39 points, pushing towards a resistance level of its 32.2 percent Fibonacci retracement at 981.44 points of its sell-off which started late July. Support was seen at 945.77 or the 23.6 percent retracement.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 628 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1,204.42 -1.19 % -14.47

NIKKEI 8,950.74 -1.21 % -110.06

MSCI ASIA EX-JP -0.58 % -2.97

EUR/USD 1.4251 -0.04 % -0.0006

USD/JPY 76.82 -0.12 % -0.0900

10-YR US TSY YLD 2.139 -- 0.01

10-YR BUND YLD 2.118 -- -0.04

SPOT GOLD $1,829.2 0.25 % $4.65

US CRUDE CLc1 $88.67 -0.29 % -0.26

BARCLAYS

Bob Diamond, the bank's chief executive, is to hold talks with British finance minister George Osborne on Friday as bankers mount a last-ditch effort to delay implementation of banking reforms, The Guardian said.

GLAXOSMITHKLINE

The drugmaker has taken a group of private equity funds and strategic bidders through to a second round of the sale of its non-core over-the-counter products, estimated to be worth 1.5 billion pounds, the Financial Times said.

TULLOW OIL

Traders talked up possibilities of bid interest for the UK-listed oil explorer On Thursday, according to UK newspaper market reports, with a possible 1,500 pence a share takeover approach from China National Offshore Oil Corporation mentioned.

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

The London Stock Exchange has made a bid for a majority stake in LCH.Clearnet, values Europe's last remaining independent clearing house at about 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion), the Financial Times said.

SABMILLER

Global brewer SABMiller has asked Australia's Takeovers Panel to examine financial statements made by takeover target Foster's Group , accusing the Australian brewer of making "misleading and deceptive" statements.

DEUTSCHE BANK ( DBKGn.DE )

Deutsche Bank may implement a savings programme in 2012 that could trim 1-2 billion euros per year in costs if the economy worsens in the coming months, the Financial Times Deutschland newspaper reported. This could imply job cuts, including in investment banking, the paper said citing high-level company and financial sources. Asked for comment, a Deutsche Bank spokesman said the bank aimed to increase its market share.

Separately, Citigroup Inc has hired Deutsche Bank's David Murphy as head of its prime finance unit in Asia-Pacific, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters, as part of an plan to gain market share in the fiercely competitive industry.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM ( DTEGn.DE )

AT&T Inc is expected to soon present a proposed solution to U.S. antitrust regulators to salvage its planned $39 billion acquisition of Deutsche Telekom's T-Mobile USA, according to people close to the matter.

SAP

Oracle Corp suffered a significant setback as a U.S. judge discarded its $1.3 billion jury verdict against SAP, paving the way for a possible new trial in the years-long dispute.

SANOFI

Sanofi confirmed a media report it had won a licence from Pfizer to make a generic of the U.S. drugmaker's cholesterol treatment Lipitor, the world's best-selling treatment, which loses patent protection next year.

ROCHE

Four patients at the Los Angeles Veterans Affairs medical center who were injected with Roche's Avastin lost vision in the injected eye, a VA spokesman said.

SYNGENTA

U.S. agribusiness Cargill Inc said on Thursday it will not accept Syngenta's biotech Agrisure Viptera corn at its North American wet milling plants until it receives regulatory approval from the European Union.

FRANCE TELECOM

The French telecom operator does not see any impact on its asset sale plans from current market volatility and has attracted interest for its Swiss business, the group's chief executive said. (joanne.frearson@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 2773, Reuters Messaging:joanne.frearson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))