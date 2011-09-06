(Corrects spelling of "refuge" in 10th paragraph)
LONDON, Sept 6 European shares were set to extend losses on
Tuesday after the previous session's plunge, with mounting concerns that the
euro zone debt crisis could engulf other countries and that the United States
was heading for recession badly hurting sentiment.
Futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and for
France's CAC FCEc1 were down 0.7 to 1.2 percent. Financial spreadbetters
earlier predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open as much as 1 percent lower.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European shares fell 4.1
percent on Monday and is down about 19 percent so far this year. Futures for the
S&P 500 SPc1, the Dow Jones DJc1 and the Nasdaq 100 NDc1 were down 2.0 to
2.4 percent on Tuesday. U.S. markets were closed in the previous session for the
Labor Day holiday.
Investors stayed jittery as the euro zone debt crisis showed no signs of
abating. Yields on Italian 10-year bonds climbed to nearly 5.6
percent on Monday, approaching the levels of more than 6 percent seen before the
European Central Bank began buying bonds last month.
Italian yields have come under renewed pressure over the past week on
growing frustration that the country is not doing enough to get its debt under
control, prompting warnings from the current and incoming ECB chiefs that the
central bank's bond purchases were temporary and no substitute for fiscal
reforms.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel told members of her party on Monday that the
situation in Italy was "extremely fragile."
"These persistent euro zone worries are back in play once again amidst signs
that austerity measures may be faltering, whilst last Friday's disappointing
(U.S.) non-farm payrolls (data) continue to leave the markets with something of
a hangover," said Cameron Peacock, analyst at IG Markets.
"Once again, expect calls to mount in the near term for bargain hunters to
start dipping their toes back in, but it may take some meaningful news on the
euro zone situation if we're hoping to find much stability too."
Banking shares will remain in focus after a steep sell-off in the previous
session on a U.S. lawsuit connected to the packaging of toxic mortgage debt as
well as on concerns over global growth and the euro zone sovereign debt
problems. The STOXX Europe 600 Banks index ended 5.9 percent lower on
Monday, after hitting a 29-month low.
Investors took refuge in safe-haven assets, with spot gold hitting a
record high on worries about global economic recovery, exacerbated by a halt in
U.S. employment growth.
Group of Seven financial leaders, worried about risks to global growth, were
likely to agree this week to keep monetary policy accommodative, slow fiscal
consolidation in countries where that is possible and implement structural
reforms, a G7 source said.
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0637 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,173.97 -2.53 % -30.45
NIKKEI 8,590.57 -2.21 % -193.89
MSCI ASIA EX-JP -1.54 % -7.66
EUR/USD 1.4064 -0.2 % -0.0028
USD/JPY 76.74 -0.23 % -0.1800
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.939 -- -0.06
10-YR BUND YLD 1.840 -- -0.03
SPOT GOLD $1,919.30 1.01 % $19.25
US CRUDE CLc1 $83.71 -3.17 % -2.74
* Nikkei tumbles to 6-month low on Europe, US worries
* Euro falls to 6-mth low vs yen as debt fear mounts
* Asian shares fall amid euro zone, banking worries
* Brent rises towards $111 on U.S. stimulus hopes
* Copper down on Europe woes, but strikes may support
* Gold hovers around $1,900 on euro zone woes
COMPANY NEWS
BANKS
ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet said on Monday ECB experts disagreed with
the IMF's method for assessing the capital requirements of European banks and
that the Fund's final figure would be well below 200 billion euros.
LVMH
The world's biggest luxury goods group is among firms that might be seeking
to acquire Amanresorts International, the luxury hotel chain of Indian real
estate developer DLF .
AIR FRANCE-KLM
Franco-Dutch airline Air France-KLM is eyeing cost savings of
700-800 million euros ($988.8 million-$1.13 billion) per year to help face down
economic uncertainty, according to French daily Les Echos.
COMMERZBANK
Chief Executive Martin Blessing told daily Handelsblatt he does not expect
the lender to become a takeover target despite a recent drop in its share price.
Related news
BMW , VW (VOWG_p.DE), DAIMLER (DAIGn.DE)
Ratings agency Moody's has lowered its outlook for the auto industry to
"stable" from "positive", cutting forecast for global demand growth to 3.5
percent from 5.1 percent for this year and to 6.5 percent from 7.4 percent next
year.
REPSOL , SACYR , PEMEX
Spanish oil company Repsol wants Spain's energy watchdog to look into a pact
between two of its major shareholders, Mexico's Pemex and Spanish builder Sacyr,
a spokesman said on Monday. . Grupo Fuertes, a shareholder in
Sacyr, supports the pact, chairman Tomas Fuertes said in interviews with
financial dailies Expansion and Cinco Dias on Tuesday.
ACCIONA , FERROVIAL , FCC
Spain's two biggest airports each attracted interest from six potential
bidders on Monday, including Spanish infrastructure firms Acciona, Ferrovial and
FCC.
CASINO
The French retailer's Colombian subsidiary Almacenes Exito launched
a $1.4 billion share offer on Monday to help finance acquisitions in Uruguay and
move into other growing Latin American markets.
EADS
Fitch Ratings said that the possible sale of Daimler AG's stake in the
European aerospace and defence group to the German government would not have an
immediate impact on the ratings of either EADS or Daimler.
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP
National Australia Bank is in talks with NBNK , the
challenger bank run by Northern Rock's former chief executive Gary Hoffman, over
a merger of its UK operations as part of a bid for the 632 branches being sold
by Lloyds Banking Group.
GLENCORE
Commodities trader Glencore has signed its first contract to
deliver fuels to Libya's interim council, industry sources said, in a further
sign that rival Vitol is losing its place as top supplier to the
rebels who now rule the country.
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND
Macquarie Group is eyeing a bid for the aircraft-leasing business being sold
by the Royal Bank of Scotland, a unit said to be worth more than $6 billion, as
Australia's top investment bank seeks to expand its growing reach into aviation
assets.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)