LONDON, Sept 6 European shares were set to extend losses on Tuesday after the previous session's plunge, with mounting concerns that the euro zone debt crisis could engulf other countries and that the United States was heading for recession badly hurting sentiment.

Futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and for France's CAC FCEc1 were down 0.7 to 1.2 percent. Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open as much as 1 percent lower.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European shares fell 4.1 percent on Monday and is down about 19 percent so far this year. Futures for the S&P 500 SPc1, the Dow Jones DJc1 and the Nasdaq 100 NDc1 were down 2.0 to 2.4 percent on Tuesday. U.S. markets were closed in the previous session for the Labor Day holiday.

Investors stayed jittery as the euro zone debt crisis showed no signs of abating. Yields on Italian 10-year bonds climbed to nearly 5.6 percent on Monday, approaching the levels of more than 6 percent seen before the European Central Bank began buying bonds last month.

Italian yields have come under renewed pressure over the past week on growing frustration that the country is not doing enough to get its debt under control, prompting warnings from the current and incoming ECB chiefs that the central bank's bond purchases were temporary and no substitute for fiscal reforms.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel told members of her party on Monday that the situation in Italy was "extremely fragile."

"These persistent euro zone worries are back in play once again amidst signs that austerity measures may be faltering, whilst last Friday's disappointing (U.S.) non-farm payrolls (data) continue to leave the markets with something of a hangover," said Cameron Peacock, analyst at IG Markets.

"Once again, expect calls to mount in the near term for bargain hunters to start dipping their toes back in, but it may take some meaningful news on the euro zone situation if we're hoping to find much stability too."

Banking shares will remain in focus after a steep sell-off in the previous session on a U.S. lawsuit connected to the packaging of toxic mortgage debt as well as on concerns over global growth and the euro zone sovereign debt problems. The STOXX Europe 600 Banks index ended 5.9 percent lower on Monday, after hitting a 29-month low.

Investors took refuge in safe-haven assets, with spot gold hitting a record high on worries about global economic recovery, exacerbated by a halt in U.S. employment growth.

Group of Seven financial leaders, worried about risks to global growth, were likely to agree this week to keep monetary policy accommodative, slow fiscal consolidation in countries where that is possible and implement structural reforms, a G7 source said.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0637 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1,173.97 -2.53 % -30.45

NIKKEI 8,590.57 -2.21 % -193.89

MSCI ASIA EX-JP -1.54 % -7.66

EUR/USD 1.4064 -0.2 % -0.0028

USD/JPY 76.74 -0.23 % -0.1800

10-YR US TSY YLD 1.939 -- -0.06

10-YR BUND YLD 1.840 -- -0.03

SPOT GOLD $1,919.30 1.01 % $19.25

US CRUDE CLc1 $83.71 -3.17 % -2.74

COMPANY NEWS

BANKS

ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet said on Monday ECB experts disagreed with the IMF's method for assessing the capital requirements of European banks and that the Fund's final figure would be well below 200 billion euros.

LVMH

The world's biggest luxury goods group is among firms that might be seeking to acquire Amanresorts International, the luxury hotel chain of Indian real estate developer DLF .

AIR FRANCE-KLM

Franco-Dutch airline Air France-KLM is eyeing cost savings of 700-800 million euros ($988.8 million-$1.13 billion) per year to help face down economic uncertainty, according to French daily Les Echos.

COMMERZBANK

Chief Executive Martin Blessing told daily Handelsblatt he does not expect the lender to become a takeover target despite a recent drop in its share price. Related news

BMW , VW ( VOWG_p.DE ), DAIMLER ( DAIGn.DE )

Ratings agency Moody's has lowered its outlook for the auto industry to "stable" from "positive", cutting forecast for global demand growth to 3.5 percent from 5.1 percent for this year and to 6.5 percent from 7.4 percent next year.

REPSOL , SACYR , PEMEX

Spanish oil company Repsol wants Spain's energy watchdog to look into a pact between two of its major shareholders, Mexico's Pemex and Spanish builder Sacyr, a spokesman said on Monday. . Grupo Fuertes, a shareholder in Sacyr, supports the pact, chairman Tomas Fuertes said in interviews with financial dailies Expansion and Cinco Dias on Tuesday.

ACCIONA , FERROVIAL , FCC

Spain's two biggest airports each attracted interest from six potential bidders on Monday, including Spanish infrastructure firms Acciona, Ferrovial and FCC.

CASINO

The French retailer's Colombian subsidiary Almacenes Exito launched a $1.4 billion share offer on Monday to help finance acquisitions in Uruguay and move into other growing Latin American markets.

EADS

Fitch Ratings said that the possible sale of Daimler AG's stake in the European aerospace and defence group to the German government would not have an immediate impact on the ratings of either EADS or Daimler.

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP

National Australia Bank is in talks with NBNK , the challenger bank run by Northern Rock's former chief executive Gary Hoffman, over a merger of its UK operations as part of a bid for the 632 branches being sold by Lloyds Banking Group.

GLENCORE

Commodities trader Glencore has signed its first contract to deliver fuels to Libya's interim council, industry sources said, in a further sign that rival Vitol is losing its place as top supplier to the rebels who now rule the country.

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND

Macquarie Group is eyeing a bid for the aircraft-leasing business being sold by the Royal Bank of Scotland, a unit said to be worth more than $6 billion, as Australia's top investment bank seeks to expand its growing reach into aviation assets. (Reporting by Atul Prakash)