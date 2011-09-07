(Recasts with futures, adds details, company news; updates snapshot table)

PARIS, Sep 7 European stock index futures pointed to a higher start on Wednesday, tracking gains in Asia after U.S. stocks trimmed losses following better-than-expected ISM non-manufacturing PMI data, and in a technical bounce off the fresh two-year index closing low set in the previous session.

At 0623 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, Germany's DAX FDXc1 and the French CAC 40 FCEc1 were up between 2.4 percent and 2.7 percent.

On Tuesday, U.S. shares ended above the session's lows after data showed the U.S. services sector picked up steam unexpectedly last month following a three-month streak of slower growth.

The Dow Jones industrial average ended down 0.9 percent, the Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell 0.7 percent, and the Nasdaq Composite Index lost 0.3 percent.

Investors were also relieved to see data showing Australia's economy growing at its fastest pace in four years last quarter, sending the local dollar and equities higher and easing some worries over a fresh global downturn.

In Japan, the central bank kept its policy settings unchanged on Wednesday, and maintained its assessment that the economy was steadily recovering, with output and exports nearly returning to levels before the earthquake and tsunami in March pushed the country into recession.

Investors' focus will turn to Germany, where the country's top court is due to deliver a ruling around 0800 GMT that may grant legislators more say over future aid to euro zone's most indebted nations, but was expected to stop short of blocking Berlin's contribution to a current series of multi-billion euro bailouts.

European stocks hit their lowest close in more than two years on Tuesday, dragged by concerns political discord was exacerbating the euro zone debt crisis and that major economies were headed for another recession.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 623 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,165.24 -0.74 % -8.73 NIKKEI 8,763.41 2.01 % 172.84 MSCI ASIA EX-JP <.MIASJ0000PUS 2.18 % 10.76

> EUR/USD 1.407 0.54 % 0.0076 USD/JPY 77.28 -0.34 % -0.2600 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.046 -- 0.06 10-YR BUND YLD 1.846 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,840.79 -1.27 % -$23.62 US CRUDE CLc1 $86.78 0.88 % 0.76

* Asian stocks rebound but Europe fear still linger

* Nikkei up on short-cover, BOJ fund buying lifts mood

* Euro still under pressure, Swissie nurses losses

* Bonds slip on U.S. jobs package news

* Brent rises above $113 on lower US crude stocks forecast

* Gold rebounds on euro zone debt anxieties

* LME copper steady as looming strikes support

* Wall St down on Europe; bear market fears grow

COMPANY NEWS:

ITALIAN STOCKS

Italy's government pledged on Tuesday to hike value added tax and introduce a constitutional balanced budget amendment as hundreds of thousands of people went on strike against an already widely criticised plan.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

Top bank officials will discuss with the Bank of Italy on Wednesday afternoon its plan to raise up to 1.2 billion euros in fresh capital before finalising the timing for the offering, sources close to the deal said on Tuesday.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM ( DTEGn.DE )

Sprint Nextel sued to stop AT&T Inc's $39 billion purchase of T-Mobile USA, staking out its own private antitrust claims alongside the U.S. government's challenge to the deal.

Separately, citing three people with direct knowledge of the merger contract, Bloomberg reported AT&T can lower the price it pays for T-Mobile USA Inc if the remedies requested by regulators become too expensive.

FTSE MIB INDEX REVIEW

Ansaldo STS is being dropped from the blue chip index, effective after the close on Sept. 16, but could make a quick return on Sept. 28 depending on the outcome of the bid for Bulgari , FTSE said on Tuesday. The rail signalling and systems company will be replaced by Banca Popolare Emilia Romagna , it said.

AIR FRANCE-KLM

The Franco-Dutch airline said passenger traffic rose 7.6 percent in August, with the load factor rising by 1.2 percentage points to 85.7 percent. Unit revenue per available seat kilometer excluding currency declined slightly compared with August 2010.

REPSOL , SACYR , PEMEX , GAS NATURAL

A minority shareholder group asked Spain's securities watchdog to investigate a recent pact by heavyweight shareholders in oil firm Repsol designed to boost their influence on its board.

REPSOL

Repsol has sent a delegation to Libya to discuss resuming its operations there as soon as possible

E.ON ( EONGn.DE ); RWE

RWE and E.ON are mulling a potential sale of their stake in Urenco, provider of a services to enrich uranium, newspaper "Handelsblatt" reports, citing sources from both utilities.

VALEO

The automotive parts maker said it plans to buy back up to 670,000 additional shares at a total price of up to 22.5 million euros.

ERAMET

Global nickel demand is seen rising 4-5 percent a year, the chief executive at the French mining group Eramet said.

SCOR

The reinsurer said it would confirm its strategic plan targets at an investor day on Wednesday. The group said it expects to achieve gross written premiums of 10 billion euros in 2013, corresponding to an annual growth rate of 14 percent from 2010 to 2013.

(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)