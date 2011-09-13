(Adds detail, company news; updates snapshot table)

LONDON, Sept 13 European shares were set to rebound on Tuesday after heavy falls in the past two sessions, with a late rally on Wall Street and a rise in Asia on hopes China could provide financial support to highly-indebted Italy seen triggering short-covering.

By 0640 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and for France's CAC FCEc1 were 1.8 to 2 percent higher. Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open as much as 1.4 percent stronger.

Investors returned to equities in late U.S. trading and in Asia after the Financial Times reported on its website on Monday that Italy had asked China to make "significant" purchases of Italian debt.

While the report gave an excuse for investors to buy equities, analysts said the euro zone debt crisis would continue to haunt as European policymakers had not yet presented a credible and workable plan to solve the problem that could spread to countries such as Italy and Spain. European shares fell to a two-year low on Monday on concerns Greece could default.

"All this cheer over an Italian bond buyer does risk looking somewhat exaggerated, especially with the threat of a Greek tragedy still looming, so sustaining the rally without any fresh data points will remain something of a challenge," Cameron Peacock, market analyst at IG Markets, said.

Concerns have grown that a Greek debt default could roil bigger European economies and hurt the United States, the world's largest economy. U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner will make a one-day trip to Poland this week for an unprecedented meeting with euro zone finance ministers.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the euro zone crisis would not have a mechanism for orderly insolvency of one of its members until its permanent rescue mechanism came into power in 2013.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares ended 2.7 percent lower on Monday after falling as much as 3.7 percent earlier in the session, while U.S. stock indexes finished 0.6-1.1 percent higher after steep losses in early trade. On Tuesday, Japan's Nikkei rose 1 percent.

The Euro STOXX 50 , the euro zone's blue chip index, fell 3.8 percent to 1,995.01 points on Monday. Charts showed that the index could face resistance at its recent high of 2,185 and then at around 2,207.

Commodity shares were expected to bounce back, tracking a rise in metals and crude oil prices. Both the European basic resources index and the oil and gas index fell 1.9 percent on Monday.

On the macroeconomic front, focus will be on August U.S. import and export prices at 1230 GMT, September's IBD consumer confidence report at 1400 GMT and August's Federal Budget at 1800 GMT.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0638 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1,162.27 0.7 % 8.04

NIKKEI 8,616.55 0.95 % 80.88

MSCI ASIA EX-JP -0.29 % -1.43

EUR/USD 1.368 0.1 % 0.0013

USD/JPY 76.98 -0.22 % -0.1700

10-YR US TSY YLD 1.960 -- 0.01

10-YR BUND YLD 1.773 -- 0.04

SPOT GOLD $1,829.39 0.89 % $16.14

US CRUDE CLc1 $88.94 0.85 % 0.74

COMPANY NEWS

UNICREDIT

Shareholders of UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank by assets, are ready to support a rights issue, the Financial Times said on Monday on its Web page, citing the bank's chief executive, Federico Ghizzoni.

ACCOR

Europe's largest hotel group predicted solid core operating profit growth this year and said it had not seen signs of a slowdown in demand despite global recession fears.

ASHMORE GROUP

UK fund manager Ashmore Group saw its pre-tax profits jump 13 percent after clients looked to its emerging market products to see them through volatile times.

PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN

French carmaker is cutting shifts and small-car production and studying ways to cut costs further as it braces for tougher economic conditions, its chief executive told the Financial Times and Le Figaro newspapers.

TOTAL

Total said it wished to continue prospecting for shale gas in France's south-east region but stressed it would not use the banned hydraulic fracturing technique used to drill for gas.

TF1 , NEXT RADIO , M6 , NRJ

France's media regulator proposed a switch to a new broadcasting technology which could make it harder for smaller players to prosper and delay new channels.

CREDIT AGRICOLE

The French bank has pulled out of lawsuits challenging MBIA Inc's 2009 restructuring, leaving nine other big banks to pursue claims against what was once the world's largest bond insurer.

DAIMLER ( DAIGn.DE )

Daimler Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said he expects the world's automotive market to grow faster than the global economy this decade. He also said the premium segment should grow faster than the overall market again. [ID:nF9E7I5020

MUNICH RE ( MUVGn.DE )

The market for insurance-linked "catastrophe" bonds looks set to shrink this year as insurance companies digest changes to models the industry uses to set conditions and prices for the bonds, the reinsurer said on Monday.

VOLKSWAGEN ( VOWG_p.DE )

Europe's biggest carmaker is prepared for any possible downturn in coming months, Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn said. He said group vehicle sales rose almost 15 percent to 5.4 million in the first eight months of the year.

MITCHELLS & BUTLERS

Piedmont, the investment vehicle of Bahamas-based currency trader and Tottenham Hotspur's owner Joe Lewis, and owner of a 23 percent stake in M&B, said on Monday the pubs operator had rebuffed an approach from it regarding a possible undisclosed cash offer for the business. Piedmont said it was now considering making a further offer of 230 pence per share, which would value the company at 941 million pounds.

SABMILLER

Speculation last night suggested that SABMiller plans to increase its offer for Fosters to north of A$5.00 a share, up from an initial bid of A$4.90, according to the Daily Mail's Market report. (Reporting by Atul Prakash)