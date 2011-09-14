(Recasts with futures, adds details, company news; updates snapshot table)

By Blaise Robinson

PARIS, Sept 14 European stock index futures pointed to early losses on Wednesday, reversing the previous session's tentative rally from two-year lows, after Moody's downgraded two French banks and following mixed comments from Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao on Beijing's support of the euro zone.

At 0637 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, Germany's DAX FDXc1 and the French CAC 40 FCEc1 were down 1.1-1.7 percent.

Investors' focus will be on French banks again after Moody's Investors Service downgraded credit ratings on Credit Agricole and Societe Generale by one notch, as expected, citing their exposure to the Greek economy. Shares of the two banks traded in Frankfurt were down 4.5 and 4.1 percent, respectively.

Bigger rival BNP Paribas unveiled a plan to sell 70 billion euros ($95.7 billion) of risk-weighted assets in a bid to calm jitters about French bank leverage and funding, two days after SocGen announced a similar plan.

"Surely it can only be a matter of time before BNP Paribas follows in (SocGen and Credit Agricole) wake, as the bank announces a restructuring plan to increase capital, probably in order to head off a downgrade at the pass, as Moody's holds fire and extends the downgrade review period on the bank," CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson wrote.

Wen said China remains willing to invest in Europe but wants rich economies to show they are serious about tackling debt.

"It seems the comments from Chinese Premier Wen did little to help 'risk appetite' as traders once again sold into early strength (in Asia)," IG Markets strategist Ben Potter said in a note.

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told a newspaper that Europe will help Greece reform if it meets criteria set by the "troika" of creditor institutions, but it cannot do more than that.

"We have great respect for the efforts of the Greek government, but cannot go with aid beyond that which was agreed," he said in comments to be published in Rheinische Post on Wednesday.

However, nearly 93 percent of readers surveyed by the populist Krone tabloid in Austria favoured kicking Greece out of the currency blow, according to a poll published on Wednesday.

Italy is expected to approve a 54-billion-euro ($73 billion) austerity package on Wednesday, while Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou will hold a conference call later in the day with French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. The call is scheduled for 1600 GMT, Papandreou's office said.

European stocks ended higher on Tuesday, staging a late rally from 2009 levels hit in morning trade led by recovering banks, but a sharp rise in Italy's borrowing costs and simmering fears of a Greek debt default kept gains in check.

So far this year, the FTSEurofirst 300 is down 20 percent, the FTSE 100 down 12 percent, the DAX down 25 percent and the CAC 40 down 24 percent, dragging valuation ratios to levels not seen since the heat of the financial crisis in early 2009.

According to Thomson Reuters data, about half of the stocks in the Euro STOXX 50 , the CAC 40, Spain's IBEX , Italy's FTSE MIB and about a third of the stocks in the DAX trade below their book value, or the value of the companies' net assets.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0632 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,172.87 0.91 % 10.6 NIKKEI 8,518.57 -1.14 % -97.98 MSCI ASIA EX-JP -2.61 % -12.64 EUR/USD 1.3616 -0.48 % -0.0065 USD/JPY 76.88 -0.03 % -0.0200 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.970 -- -0.02 10-YR BUND YLD 1.764 -- -0.02 SPOT GOLD $1,827.56 -0.31 % -$5.74 US CRUDE CLc1 $88.75 -1.62 % -1.46

COMPANY NEWS:

FRENCH BANKS

Moody's downgraded credit ratings on Credit Agricole and Societe Generale by one notch, citing their exposure to the Greek economy. Moody's kept its long-term Aa2 rating of BNP Paribas on review for downgrade.

BNP PARIBAS

France's top bank BNP Paribas announced a plan to sell 70 billion euros ($95.7 billion) of risk-weighted assets to help ease mounting investor fears about French bank leverage and funding, two days after smaller rival Societe Generale unveiled a similar plan.

BNP Paribas said it had asked French market regulator AMF to open an enquiry about a Wall Street Journal opinion piece claiming that France's largest bank could face a dollar funding crunch.

UNICREDIT

The bank's chief Federico Ghizzoni discussed various capital strengthening measures, including a possible rights issue, at a meeting of UniCredit's strategic committee on Tuesday, sources close to the situation said.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

The mutual bank is looking to carry out a planned capital increase by end 2011 when it switches to a two-board system to boost management powers. In a statement at the end of a board meeting on Tuesday, BPM also denied media reports about the arrival of new investors and managers that had sent shares sharply higher in the session.

FIAT

The euro single-currency system could be derailed unless European leaders resolve the debt crisis, a situation that has already prompted Fiat and its affiliate Chrysler to examine the timing of vehicle introductions, Fiat's CEO said on Tuesday.

BARCLAYS

Barclays is on track to hit profitability targets and easily beat cost savings goals, its chief executive Bob Diamond said on Tuesday, distancing the British bank from the crisis gripping euro zone rivals.

ENI

The oil group's chief executive Paolo Scaroni will be in Sochi, Russia, on Friday to sign a new partnership agreement with Gazprom over Libya's Elephant oilfield, ANSA news agency reported on Tuesday.

BP

The results of a pivotal federal U.S. probe of last year's massive BP oil spill could be released as early as Wednesday, according to a source familiar with the matter.

DAIMLER ( DAIGn.DE )

The chief executive of Daimler ( DAIGn.DE ), Dieter Zetsche, is likely to win a third term running the German luxury carmaker, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

AREVA , EDF

The French nuclear reactor maker will sell 1 billion euros ($1.37 billion) in steam generators to utility EDF , Le Figaro reported. The order for 32 generators will be signed at an EDF board meeting on Sept. 28, the newspaper said in a pre-released story from its Wednesday edition. Its report was not attributed to sources. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)