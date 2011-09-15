(Adds detail, company news; updates snapshot table)

LONDON, Sept 15 European shares were set to advance on Thursday, mirroring gains on Wall Street and in Asia, after French and German leaders projected words of unity and support for Greece, easing fears of an imminent Greek debt default.

Futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, Germany's DAX FDXc1 and the French CAC 40 FCEc1 rose 1.3 to 1.6 percent. Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open as much as 0.9 percent higher.

But traders remained sceptical about the upward movement in European stocks, which are likely to advance for a third straight session after hitting a two-year low earlier this week. The FTSEurofirst 300 index index of top European share, which rose 1.4 percent on Wednesday, is still down 18 percent this year.

"Given the fact that we are not seeing much more than rhetoric at the moment, many people are still expecting Greece to default and see the move up as nothing more than a relief rally," Zahid Mahmood, trader at Capital Spreads, said.

The leaders of France and Germany told Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou in a conference call on Wednesday that it was vital to implement reforms and meet fiscal goals set under a July 21 bailout plan, while saying they were determined to keep Greece in the euro zone.

There are concerns that the region's debt crisis could spread to countries such as Italy and Spain. Investors will keep a close eye on Spain, which is expected to pay a heavy premium to borrow up to 4 billion euros via three bond issues on Thursday. Italy had to pay the highest interest rates in the euro era to sell five-year bonds on Tuesday.

Focus will continue to be on French banks, which are highly exposed to the peripheral euro zone countries. Analysts said that a Greek default could hit financials and reduce their ability to raise capital.

In a report prepared for ministers meeting in Poland on Friday and Saturday, senior EU officials said the 17-nation currency area faces a "risk of a vicious circle between sovereign debt, bank funding and negative growth".

Equities are struggling to find a floor from where they could decisively bounce back, reviving memories of the collapse of Lehman Brothers at the height of the global credit crisis exactly three years ago, analysts said, adding that the euro zone's debt problems could lead to a credit crunch in the region.

Technical analysts said the Euro STOXX 50 , the euro zone's blue chip index, had been in a clear downtrend since hitting a high of 2,796 in late July and some positive news from the euro zone could push it up to test the line that stood at around 2,190.

"A breach of that trendline would likely lead to a run up to the peak of 2,326 that was reached on Sept. 1. However, a move through that level simply appears to be unlikely any time soon," said Bill McNamara, technical analyst at Charles Stanley.

Investors awaited U.S. August consumer prices data, the September Empire State index and U.S. weekly jobless claims numbers, all due at 1230 GMT. U.S. August industrial output figures will be released at 1315 GMT

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0634 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1,188.68 1.35 % 15.81

NIKKEI 8,668.86 1.76 % 150.29

MSCI ASIA EX-JP 0.59 % 2.81

EUR/USD 1.3737 -0.03 % -0.0004

USD/JPY 76.66 -0.07 % -0.0500

10-YR US TSY YLD 1.999 -- 0.01

10-YR BUND YLD 1.880 -- 0.01

SPOT GOLD $1,814.39 -0.31 % -$5.71

US CRUDE CLc1 $88.70 -0.24 % -0.21

* GLOBAL-Asian stocks rebound on Europe debt hopes

* US STOCKS-Push for action in euro zone fuels gains

* Nikkei up more than 1 pct on Europe hopes, Elpida soars

* Bonds drift mostly lower as stocks lure investors

* FOREX-Euro wobbles as relief over Greece fades

* PRECIOUS-Gold extends losses on eurozone debt hopes

* LME copper up 1 pct on Europe debt hopes, mine strikes

* Oil slips on U.S. demand concerns, Europe debt woes

COMPANY NEWS

DEUTSCHE BOERSE ( DB1Gn.DE ), NYSE EURONEXT

Euronext, the exchange operators planning to create the world's largest bourse, have significantly raised their estimate of savings by banks from the deal, saying customers would save about $1 billion more than previously estimated, the Financial Times reported.

BARCLAYS

Barclays Capital is close to selling its majority stake in Britain's University Partnerships Programme, in a deal that could be worth close to 1 billion pounds, the Financial Times reported.

THYSSENKRUPP

German family-owned company Luerssen has made a bid for all off ThyssenKrupp's shipbuilding unit Blohm + Voss, German daily Hamburger Abendblatt reported on Wednesday, citing unspecified sources.

BASF ( BASFn.DE )

EuroChem, a fertiliser company controlled by Russian tycoon Andrei Melnichenko, is interested in buying nitrogen fertiliser assets put on the block by BASF, Russian newswire Interfax reported on Wednesday, citing market sources.

CREDIT SUISSE

The U.S. securities regulator is widening its probe into mortgage-bond deals that ushered in the financial crisis, and is pushing for a settlement of more than $200 million with Citigroup , the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter.

HENNES & MAURITZ AB

Swedish budget fashion group Hennes & Mauritz reported flat sales at established stores in August, easily topping forecasts for a fall.

EADS

Airbus, a unit of aerospace group EADS, eyes challenges stemming from a possible global recession brought on by the eurozone debt crisis but Asia, notably China, will provide a buffer for growth, its chief operating officer on Thursday.

AREVA

Areva's new chief executive said in a newspaper interview that the French nuclear operator was working on a new strategy plan to address slower-than-expected growth in nuclear business in the aftermath of the Fukushima disaster.

ANGLO AMERICAN

Anglo American, the world's fourth-largest diversified miner, will start construction on its $3-billion Quellaveco copper mine next year, the company's Peru chief said.

RIO TINTO

Rio Tinto is increasing spending on its iron ore expansion in Western Australia by $833 million, upgrading its power and gas network and fuel facilities, the global miner said.

KINGFISHER

Europe's No.1 home improvements retailer beat first-half earnings forecasts, helped by a drive to improve profit margins, and said it was stepping up expansion in Britain as rivals struggle in a tough market.

BMW

BMW-owned Rolls-Royce said China could overtake the United States as the company's most largest market over the next four months, according to an interview with Rolls-Royce Chief Executive Torsten Mueller-Oetvoes in Germany's Handelsblatt. Related news

HERMES

Trading in the shares of the luxury group will be suspended at its request on Thursday, the day it finds out if plans to create a family holding designed to ward off arch-rival LVMH are approved by a Paris court. (Reporting by Atul Prakash)