PARIS, Sept 21 European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Wednesday, as investors were set to book some of the previous session's sharp gains before the conclusion of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting.

By 0625 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and for France's CAC FCEc1 were down 0.1-0.3 percent

U.S. stocks ended little changed on Tuesday after giving up earlier gains of about 1 percent, as investors waited to see if the Fed would announce further measures to try and revive the economy.

The Fed is expected to announce it will rebalance its $2.8 trillion portfolio of bond holdings to weight it more heavily to longer-term securities.

European stocks gained 2 percent on Tuesday, led by defensive shares, but lacklustre trading volumes and nagging fears of contagion from the Greek debt turmoil kept investors on edge.

"The bottom line with Europe is that the market is flying blind at the moment and hence reacting violently to every whisper and rumour," IG Markets analyst Cameron Peacock wrote in a note.

"And with all the talks, conferences and meetings going on there's plenty of it for the market to react to. Not a great environment for conviction investing."

Tech shares will find support in Oracle's upbeat outlook unveiled late on Tuesday.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0624 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1,202.09 -0.17 % -2

NIKKEI 8,741.16 0.23 % 19.92

MSCI ASIA EX-JP 0.25 % 1.17

EUR/USD 1.3703 0.03 % 0.0004

USD/JPY 76.27 -0.24 % -0.1800

10-YR US TSY YLD 1.958 -- 0.02

10-YR BUND YLD 1.800 -- 0.01

SPOT GOLD $1,810.09 0.38 % $6.84

US CRUDE CLc1 $86.80 -0.14 % -0.12

COMPANY NEWS:

INDITEX

Zara owner, the world's largest clothing retailer, posted a forecast-beating 14 percent rise in first-half net profit on Wednesday as aggressive overseas expansion compensated for tough times in mature markets.

KBC

Ratings agency Moody's has cut its stance on Belgian banking and insurance group KBC , saying uncertainty has increased over whether the bank can pay back on time the aid it received in the credit crunch.

UNICREDIT

UniCredit Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni said on Tuesday Italy's biggest bank by assets was still considering all options to boost its capital and was open to any new investor as it seeks to bolster its financial strength amid market turmoil.

UBS

UBS Chief Executive Oswald Gruebel said he has the support of his board despite the rogue trading scandal that cost the Swiss bank $2.3 billion and prompted calls for tougher regulation of risky investment bank practices.

SAP , TECH SHARES

Peer Oracle Corp forecast earnings for the current quarter that are higher than expected, as well as robust software sales, offering some reassurance to investors hoping that global technology spending is holding up.

BP

Oil mats submerged in the seabed more than a year after the biggest oil spill in U.S. history pose a long-term threat to coastal ecosystems across the northern Gulf of Mexico, according to Auburn University researchers.

SAFRAN

The French aerospace and defence group has given UBS and Mediobanca a mandate to review a possible bid for Italian engine maker Avio, French daily Les Echos reported. Safran could also enlist the help of General Electric for a possible bid, the paper said. Safran declined to comment.

AIRBUS

The world's largest civil jet maker aims to supply at least half of the 4,000 commercial jets that China is expected to need over the next 20 years. Airbus aims to increase its market share in China to 50 percent by 2015, Eric Chen, senior vice-president of Airbus China, told Reuters on the sidelines of an aviation forum in Beijing. Airbus has market share in China of 47 percent. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)