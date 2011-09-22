(adds quote, companies; updates snapshot table)
By Joanne Frearson
LONDON, Sept 22 European shares were seen opening sharply lower
on Thursday on worries about global growth after the U.S. Federal Reserve gloomy
economic outlook and data from China suggested manufacturing activity was
slowing.
By 0631 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, Germany's DAX FDXc1 and
France's CAC 40 FCEc1 shed 3.2 to 3.4 percent. Earlier, financial
spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open down 141-145 points,
or as much as 2.7 percent.
Wall Street fell sharply after the Fed said "there are significant downside
risks to the economic outlook" when announcing it would buy longer-term
securities in a plan known as "Operation Twist" to help boost growth and lower
long-term borrowing costs.
"It seems the market doesn't believe operation twist is enough to kick start
the spluttering economy ... a very downbeat outlook ... seems to have unsettled
markets even further," Ben Potter, market strategist at IG Markets said.
"I think this was one of the last chances that Ben Bernanke had to really
get on the front foot and 'jolt' the market with stimulus."
Insurers were amongst the hardest hit on Wall Street as analysts said
Operation Twist could threaten the earnings of these companies as interest rates
remain low.
U.S. banks also suffered after Moody's Investors Service cut the credit
ratings of Bank of America , Citigroup and Wells Fargo and
said the government was less likely to support a large bank if it became
financially troubled.
Asian stocks also slid following the downbeat U.S. economic assessment,
while a dip in the HSBC's China Flash Purchasing Managers' Index added to
worries about growth in the world's second largest economy.
Investors will next focus on euro zone purchasing managers index (PMI) data
for signs of growth in the manufacturing and service sector in Europe.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index ended down 1.7 percent at 918.06 points
on Wednesday, with cyclical stocks bearing the brunt of the falls on worries
about growth before the Fed.
The index had tested a support level at its 50 percent Fibonacci retracement
from its March 2009 low to its February 2011 high at 916.90, but had ended just
above it. The next support level below this is at its 61.8 percent Fibonacci
retracement level or 852.85.
Concerns about slowing growth as well as lack of coordinated action by
policymakers to solve the euro zone sovereign debt crisis and fears Greece could
default has seen the FTSEurofirst 300 fall 17 percent since late July.
On Wednesday, Greece adopted yet more austerity measures to secure the next
aid package vital to avoid running out of money next month, but credit markets
are seen pricing in a 90 percent chance of a default at some point.
BNP Paribas , which has sovereign debt exposure to Greece and has
fallen 49.9 percent since late July on the the euro zone worries, could be in
focus after a source said the Gulf state of Qatar is in talks with the bank on
taking a possible stake.
Investors will also watch the Group of 20 meeting starting Thursday and
Friday in Washington whether there would further policy response in tackling the
global economic slowdown and the euro zone debt crisis.
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 628 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,166.76 -2.94 % -35.33
NIKKEI 8,560.26 -2.07 % -180.9
MSCI ASIA EX-JP -4.73 % -22.47
EUR/USD 1.3543 -0.25 % -0.0034
USD/JPY 76.74 0.39 % 0.3000
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.823 -- -0.03
10-YR BUND YLD 1.772 -- 0.00
SPOT GOLD $1,771.50 -0.55 % -$9.79
US CRUDE CLc1 $84.20 -2 % -1.72
COMPANIES
BNP
The Gulf state of Qatar is in talks with BNP Paribas on taking a
possible stake in France's biggest listed bank, a source close to the deal based
in Qatar said on Wednesday.
France's biggest listed bank will be able to meet tougher capital rules
under Basel III on its own steam rather than by raising additional funds, its
chief executive told French daily Les Echos.
ITALIAN BANKS
Standard & Poor's cut the credit ratings of leading Italian banks Mediobanca
and Intesa Sanpaolo by one notch to single-A on Wednesday,
following the agency's one-notch downgrade of Italy's sovereign debt.
It also lowered UniCredit's outlook to negative from stable.
UBS
UBS CEO Oswald Gruebel will stress to the board of directors that he wants
the investment bank to remain part of Swiss bank's "integrated banking model" in
meetings on Thursday and Friday, sources said.
BARCLAYS , LEHMAN BROTHERS HOLDINGS
Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc said it will drop its appeal of a bankruptcy
court's ruling upholding Barclays purchase of Lehman's North American business
in 2008 to avoid an unnecessary strain on its remaining assets.
BANKS
Germany and Switzerland signed an agreement on Wednesday to tax money
stashed by German citizens in secret accounts that could net Berlin billions of
euros and force the Swiss banking sector to clean up its act.
SABMILLER
SABMiller's $10 billion bid for Australian brewer Foster's Group
looks set for success as key shareholders backed the sweetened deal on Thursday
with only an outside chance of a rival offer now posing a threat.
SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN
Scottish & Southern Energy is in talks to pull out of a consortium planning
to build a nuclear power plant in the UK, as the company seeks to concentrate on
renewable energy, the Financial Times reported.
COOKSON , MORGAN CRUCIBLE
The two British engineering groups saw their shares rise on Wednesday on
vague talk of possible consolidation in the sector, The Daily Express' Market
report said.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM (DTEGn.DE)
A U.S. judge set a Feb. 13 start for a trial over whether AT&T Inc can
buy rival T-Mobile USA, a compromise between the companies' desire for a quick
resolution and the Justice Department's request for more time to prepare its
case.
LOGITECH
Logitech cuts outlook, sees 2012 revenue of about $2.4 billion, down from
previous target of $2.5 billion.
ROCHE
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs said it has stopped using Roche's
Avastin to treat a sight-robbing eye disease as it looks into reports of
increased risk of infection.
COLRUYT
The Belgian discount supermarket chain said that higher food, energy and
staff costs meant its net profit this year would be no higher than last, below
market expectations.
METRO
Embattled chief executive Eckhard Cordes is considering freezing plans to
dispose of German hypermarket chain Real to persuade labour delegates on the
retailer's supervisory board to renew his contract, Handelsblatt reported.
TUI TRAVEL
Europe's biggest tour operator TUI Travel said it was confident its full year
results would be in line with expectations following strong late demand for
summer holidays.